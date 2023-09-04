Advancing Energy: Embracing transition and paving the way for a lower carbon future.

With an increasing focus on climate change, the energy transition has emerged as a defining moment, accelerating the shift to cleaner, renewable energy sources. In this journey towards a low-carbon future, the oil and gas industry has a crucial role to play. Embracing the opportunities presented by the transition, offers the north east an opportunity to generate economic growth and preserve its position as a global energy hub.

Oil & Gas Industry: Catalysts for Change

The oil & gas industry holds the key to driving transformative change in the energy landscape and many oil & gas companies are diversifying their portfolios to include renewable energy and decarbonisation projects.

Simultaneously, major service companies are leveraging their technical expertise to provide crucial support in the development and implementation of new energy projects. Many skills, such as project management, engineering, HSE and logistical expertise, honed in the oil and gas sector, are highly transferable and invaluable to the energy transition.

Repurposing oil and gas infrastructure for renewable energy projects, such as offshore wind, geothermal or energy storage facilities, can accelerate the shift to cleaner energy sources, minimising costs and environmental impact.

Aberdeen: The Energy Capital at the Heart of the Transition

Aberdeen has been synonymous with the energy sector for decades, serving as a global hub for oil and gas operations. The city’s expertise and infrastructure provide a strong foundation for the transition. Leveraging its vast network of skilled professionals and cutting-edge technology, Aberdeen has become a pioneer in the development of new energy projects, such as offshore wind, hydrogen production and carbon, capture and storage (CCS). These capabilities enable the region to drive energy transition projects and provide new opportunity for the region’s workforce.

The Acorn Project: A Game-Changer for Carbon Capture and Storage

The recent approval of the Acorn Project’s CCS initiative marks a significant milestone for the region. Acorn aims to capture and permanently store carbon dioxide emissions from various industrial sources, preventing them from entering the atmosphere. The captured carbon will be transported via a subsea pipeline and permanently stored in a depleted North Sea gas field 2.5km below the seabed.

CCS plays an important role in the path to Net Zero. The Acorn project safeguards the regions relevance in the global energy transition and could attract further investment in transition projects.

Expro’s Sustainable Energy Solutions

In a transitioning global energy landscape, Expro is focused on its own role in the future of the industry, the energy transition, and the technological needs surrounding a lower carbon future.

Within the new energy space, Expro is focused on four key areas offering opportunities for growth.

Geothermal, CCS, Emissions Management and Hydrogen

Expro has built up a significant track record across these fields and demonstrated a history for driving efficiencies and providing solutions to the industry. In one notable 2020 project, Expro provided the well flow management services to confirm the viability of a subsea reservoir for permanent CO2 storage on the Northern Lights project in Norway

Expro technologies are being developed to meet the demands of the Energy Transition, focused on reducing carbon emissions and assisting customers achieve their environmental ambitions.

A brighter, cleaner future

Enabling the energy transition requires collective effort from all stakeholders, and the oil and gas sector plays a critical role in this process. Leveraging Aberdeen’s status as an energy capital, oil and gas operators, and service companies can spearhead the transition by developing technology, repurposing existing infrastructure, and nurturing a highly skilled workforce.

A collaborative approach will pave the way for a prosperous, equitable, and better future for generations to come.

