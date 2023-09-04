Advancing Energy: Embracing transition and paving the way for a lower carbon future.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Advancing Energy: Embracing transition and paving the way for a lower carbon future.

Reporter
04/09/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by ExproExpro leading the way to a cleaner future
COLLABORATION: A lower carbon future will require oil and gas expertise, knowledge and innovation from across the energy sector.

With an increasing focus on climate change, the energy transition has emerged as a defining moment, accelerating the shift to cleaner, renewable energy sources. In this journey towards a low-carbon future, the oil and gas industry has a crucial role to play. Embracing the opportunities presented by the transition, offers the north east an opportunity to generate economic growth and preserve its position as a global energy hub.

Oil & Gas Industry: Catalysts for Change

The oil & gas industry holds the key to driving transformative change in the energy landscape and many oil & gas companies are diversifying their portfolios to include renewable energy and decarbonisation projects.

Simultaneously, major service companies are leveraging their technical expertise to provide crucial support in the development and implementation of new energy projects. Many skills, such as project management, engineering, HSE and logistical expertise, honed in the oil and gas sector, are highly transferable and invaluable to the energy transition.

Repurposing oil and gas infrastructure for renewable energy projects, such as offshore wind, geothermal or energy storage facilities, can accelerate the shift to cleaner energy sources, minimising costs and environmental impact.

Ingrid Hudal, director of portfolio advancement, Expro © Supplied by Expro
Ingrid Hudal, director of portfolio advancement, Expro.

Aberdeen: The Energy Capital at the Heart of the Transition

Aberdeen has been synonymous with the energy sector for decades, serving as a global hub for oil and gas operations. The city’s expertise and infrastructure provide a strong foundation for the transition. Leveraging its vast network of skilled professionals and cutting-edge technology, Aberdeen has become a pioneer in the development of new energy projects, such as offshore wind, hydrogen production and carbon, capture and storage (CCS). These capabilities enable the region to drive energy transition projects and provide new opportunity for the region’s workforce.

The Acorn Project: A Game-Changer for Carbon Capture and Storage

The recent approval of the Acorn Project’s CCS initiative marks a significant milestone for the region. Acorn aims to capture and permanently store carbon dioxide emissions from various industrial sources, preventing them from entering the atmosphere. The captured carbon will be transported via a subsea pipeline and permanently stored in a depleted North Sea gas field 2.5km below the seabed.

CCS plays an important role in the path to Net Zero. The Acorn project safeguards the regions relevance in the global energy transition and could attract further investment in transition projects.

Expro’s Sustainable Energy Solutions

In a transitioning global energy landscape, Expro is focused on its own role in the future of the industry, the energy transition, and the technological needs surrounding a lower carbon future.

Within the new energy space, Expro is focused on four key areas offering opportunities for growth.

  • Geothermal, CCS, Emissions Management and Hydrogen

Expro has built up a significant track record across these fields and demonstrated a history for driving efficiencies and providing solutions to the industry.  In one notable 2020 project, Expro provided the well flow management services to confirm the viability of a subsea reservoir for permanent CO2 storage on the Northern Lights project in Norway

Expro technologies are being developed to meet the demands of the Energy Transition, focused on reducing carbon emissions and assisting customers achieve their environmental ambitions.

A brighter, cleaner future

Enabling the energy transition requires collective effort from all stakeholders, and the oil and gas sector plays a critical role in this process. Leveraging Aberdeen’s status as an energy capital, oil and gas operators, and service companies can spearhead the transition by developing technology, repurposing existing infrastructure, and nurturing a highly skilled workforce.

A collaborative approach will pave the way for a prosperous, equitable, and better future for generations to come.

