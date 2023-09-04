Podcast: Offshore Europe, IRA and OilyFans

It’s almost upon us! No, not Xmas – Offshore Europe is arriving in Aberdeen. The team talk projections of £50m economic value for the city and give their tourism tips for the north-east.

Next, after much acclaim for the US IRA, some cracks emerging in the US green dream this week as Orsted books sizable impairments and big issues like grid connection emerge – familiar territory for wind projects in the UK.

And is it a stunt or a good starting point? A mooted £60,000 “OilyFans” social campaign against the oil and gas industry – it’s better than blocking roads, but does it generate meaningful (practical) solutions to the energy trilemma?