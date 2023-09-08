Albyn School is educating for life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Albyn School is educating for life

By Albyn School
08/09/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Albyn SchoolHOLISTIC EDUCATION: Albyn School boasts a wide variety of co-curricular activities that are designed to help pupils achieve their aspirations.
HOLISTIC EDUCATION: Albyn School boasts a wide variety of co-curricular activities that are designed to help pupils achieve their aspirations.

The decision of where to educate your child is one of the most important that you will make as a parent.

At Albyn School, we recognise that this choice becomes even more complex for families in the oil and gas industry who face the challenges of relocation.

With many of our current families working in the energy sector, we understand the demand for adaptability and know how important it is to ensure a seamless transition so that children can continue to thrive in a happy and supportive environment.

At Albyn School, we are educating for life. Our progressive philosophy is centred on being stronger together with a focus on building academic excellence, growing community spirit and engendering social conscience.

“We want our pupils to be self-aware, ambitious and outward-looking so they can contribute to the world as global citizens. In order to achieve that we seek to help them develop six key qualities – curiosity, resilience, confidence, endeavour, empathy and teamwork,” shared headmaster Stefan Horsman.

To enhance our teaching facilities, the Wood Foundation Engineering Science Centre was established in 2016, catering to the growing interest in science, engineering and design.

Additionally, our collaboration with the Greenpower Education Trust has led to the establishment of a Formula 24 team, inspiring pupils to design, construct and race electric cars. Thanks to the unwavering commitment of our staff, pupils, parents and sponsors, we proudly reached the national finals in 2022 and 2023.

In line with our commitment to holistic education, we are excited to unveil this autumn our brand-new soundproofed music rehearsal rooms and a state-of-the-art recording studio which will benefit our aspiring musicians.

The wide range of subjects available, the flexibility to make timetables fit and the breadth of co-curricular activities on offer empower Albyn’s young people to achieve their aspirations. We also encourage our pupils to be involved in some of our 100+ co-curricular activities so they can develop interests beyond their academic studies.

To explore all Albyn School has to offer, contact the admissions team on 01224 322408, email admissions@albynschool.co.uk or visit www.albynschool.co.uk .

