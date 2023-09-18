ABZ Business Park – your best business connection yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ABZ Business Park – your best business connection yet

18/09/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by ABZABZ units for rental in Aberdeen.
Serviced plots available at ABZ Business Park range in size from one acre to 15 acres.

ABZ Business Park has announced immediate availability of a suite of modern, high- quality business units in its prime location adjacent to Aberdeen International Airport.

The new industrial and office accommodation is set within the 70-acre business park featuring 15 new-build units, of which the last five units, ranging from 2,500sq ft to 5,000sq ft are available.

The extensive site, which has immediate access to the Aberdeen Bypass offers high quality buildings designed with energy efficiency in mind.

The multi-let development offers suitable accommodation for cross sector businesses including oil and gas, storage and distribution and trade counter operations. ABZ is currently home to some of the biggest energy and technology companies including Noble Drilling, RGU SubSea Hub, Ethos Energy, Aramark, Celeros, Interventek and Global Energy Group. Also in the immediate vicinity are BP, Oceaneering and Aker Solutions.

ABZ Director, Tim Stevenson, said, “There is a demand for new, high- quality and energy- efficient workspaces in Aberdeen with ABZ Business Park an ideal example of a new development equipped to meet the needs of modern business.

“With a prime location next to the airport and easy access to the City and Shire, ABZ’s fit-for-purpose buildings are ideally suited to a variety of industries as tenants look to move on from dated alternatives nearby to a more energy-efficient site that offers longevity and sustainability for their businesses both now and in the future.”

Tim Stevenson, ABZ Director © Supplied by ABZ
Tim Stevenson, ABZ Director.

ABZ Business Park has appointed Ryden and Savills as joint marketing agents for the development. Ingoing tenants will benefit from 100% rates relief for the first 12 months.

A further advantage of the Dyce base is its link with Airparks “park and walk” car park which has recorded a 93% occupancy rate with an extension completed this year to add 162 new spaces.

“It is great to see the success of the Airparks ‘park and walk’ initiative with the high occupancy levels demonstrating demand for affordable and reliable airport parking,” added Tim.

Serviced plots available at ABZ Business Park range in size from one acre to 15 acres. There are bespoke design and build options available with land for sale or development.

“We are delighted to offer available space for expanding companies, whether that be office or industrial occupiers, looking to grow and extend their premises.”

For more information on the Aberdeen business units visit abzbusinesspark.com

