Discover your pathway at Robert Gordon’s College

12/09/2023, 6:45 am Updated: 12/09/2023, 6:47 am
© Supplied by Robert Gordon CollegTeacher with pupils at Robert Gordon's College.
Robert Gordon’s 3:18 curriculum inspires pupils to be curious about careers of the future.

Renowned for its stimulating environment and high academic achievements, Robert Gordon’s College is also recognised for its ethos of being a caring, inclusive and respectful community where children are encouraged to discover and explore the largest range of subjects and co-curricular programmes in the north-east of Scotland. This helps children find their niche and build a lifelong love for learning, whilst living in a progressive region supporting new opportunities in energy, med-tech and digital. Together, this inspires pupils to be curious about careers of the future.

Mrs Clare Smith, Head of Senior School, highlights: “Our pupils build their knowledge and confidence as they begin to discover more about themselves as learners, exploring options for new pathways for the future. Leadership is a key element of these final years at school, where pupils are supported by the wider Gordon’s community of alumni and partners across the world. We believe that exposing pupils to others who have experienced life beyond school, perhaps moving to a new city or region of the world, experiencing new industries and perhaps even connecting with alumni for work experience, is a critical part of preparing them for the future.”

Mr Robin Macpherson, Head of College, shares: “We have the freedom to do things differently as an independent school, which means that we’ve crafted a curriculum for our youngest pupils that combines the best of both traditional and progressive approaches. That means our children quickly become confident, curious and resilient. They are supported emotionally and socially, and given just the right amount of stretch academically. It’s a powerful combination.

“We’re a local school that thinks globally. The range of opportunities here for clubs, activities and trips is phenomenal. We encourage pupils to develop their own sense of identity, discover who they are and what their place in the world is. We want them to be brave and adventurous, with a focus on learning how to learn, so they can adapt and thrive in an ever-changing world.”

Take the next step in making that journey for your child and register for the next open morning on Saturday September 16. 

