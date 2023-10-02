Women In New Energy conference brings pioneering leaders to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women In New Energy conference brings pioneering leaders to Aberdeen

Local leaders and international influencers gather in Aberdeen for Energy Voice's inaugural Women In New Energy conference celebrating the critical role women have in shaping the future of the energy sector.
By Mathew Perry
02/10/2023, 6:45 am Updated: 02/10/2023, 7:01 am
International Influencers panel moderated by Load Monitoring Systems finance and HR director Fiona Booth with Aker Solutions head of people and organisation UK Paula Smith and Total Energies Central North Sea asset director Marielle Inizan. Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Date; 26/09/2023
Inspirational leaders from the across the emerging energy sector gathered in Aberdeen on Tuesday, September 26, for the inaugural Women In New Energy conference.

Co-founded by Beena Sharma and Annabel Sall and supported by Energy Voice, Women In New Energy (W.I.N.E) aims to support and celebrate the critical role women have in shaping the future of the energy sector.

The platform brings together women working in the new energy sector to share knowledge through networking, mentoring and collaboration.

Held at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen, the capacity crowd heard from keynote speakers including television presenter and multiple Sunday Times best-selling author Andrea McLean and Geostock Sandia petroleum engineer and unconventional expert Alessandra Simone.

The event also featured two panel discussions and Q&A sessions focusing on local leaders and international influencers, an exclusive mentoring clinic from Axis Network and a private workshop from 3t.

“Phenomenal response” to first event

CCU International CEO Beena Sharma said they were not expecting such a “phenomenal response” to the event, with over attendees tuning in virtually after all tickets sold out.

“It just goes to show that this was much needed in the industry,” Ms Sharma said.

“We literally launched and within weeks we were at full capacity.”

ThinkPR CEO Annabel Sall said the inspiration for W.I.N.E came from a discussion about ways to support and engage with women in new energy in a social setting, though its acronym was a happy accident.

Attendees at the inaugural Women In New Energy conference at The Chester Hotel, Aberdeen. Supplied by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Date; 26/09/2023

Having experienced both the challenges and opportunities of the energy sector over the course of her career, Ms Sall said she was passionate about communicating the success stories of the sector “especially to the younger generation”, including the successes of the industry’s women.

Speaking about her own experiences at the beginning of her career, Ms Sharma said she had a “baptism of fire” when she took on her first role in Nigeria at the age of 21.

In that role she was one of the only women working alongside six thousand men, she said, an all too common experience for women in oil and gas.

“I had to make my way through that massive crowd and make sure that I was counted in the industry,” she said.

“It has been a struggle, but there has also been a humongous amount of success stories and a huge amount of support, not just from women but actually mostly for me from men.”

“I’ve got to where I have got to because there have been men in the industry who have supported me through that journey.”

But as the industry expands into new and emerging energy technologies, Ms Sharma and many of the W.I.N.E. panellists said there was an exciting opportunity to rewrite the rulebook to create a more inclusive working environment.

Harnessing “personal energy”

Delivering the opening address, Ms McLean spoke about the challenges of working as a high-profile woman in television and emphasised the importance of combating burnout and finding ways to rediscover and harness your “personal energy”.

Sharing her personal story of experiencing burnout and “breaking down” while attending the National Television Awards in 2019, McLean said many women feel they must “wear a mask”.

“This should have been yet another career high,” she said. “I cried all the way there.”

“For me, (the mask) was the hair. It was the makeup. It was the lovely dress and smiling on a red carpet.

“(It’s) the mask that we all wear when our own personal energy levels are depleted.”

Pointing to a LinkedIn survey where 74% of women said they were very or somewhat stressed for work-related reasons, compared to 61% of male respondents, McLean said it demonstrated the importance of recognising when “your natural energy resources are depleting”.

Local Leaders and International Influencers

In the first panel discussion of the day North Sea industry leaders discussed the importance of allyship and representation, gender pay disparity and whether enough was being done to attract young women to the energy sector.

The ‘Local Leaders’ panel included Ingrid Huldal (Expro), Christina Horspool (X-Academy), Sarah Clark (Wood), Martin Hottass (3t) and Jessica McGlynn (Leyton).

Following the first panel, attendees participated in a mentoring seminar and exclusive clinic from AXIS Network hosted by Rachel Mackay (Seascape Coaching), Susan Greyson (Younique Inclusion) and Mini Nambiar (SSEN Transmission).

The ‘International Influencers’ panel featured focused on a range of international experiences within the energy sector, discussing the impact of different cultural behaviours on girls’ education, effecting change within international organisations and the importance of intersectionality to diversity and inclusion efforts.

For more information and to attend future events, visit Energy Voice’s Women In New Energy website.

