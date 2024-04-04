Genesis Energies back in Aberdeen city centre with ambitions for growth

Aberdeen-based energy consulting firm Genesis Energies has completed its return to the city centre as it targets further growth in its carbon capture and energy transition segments.

Genesis managing director Helen Coleman told Energy Voice the move to its new West End base stemmed from a desire to foster more collaboration with clients in the Granite City.

Ms Coleman said Aberdeen is seen as a “centre of excellence” for the energy transition, and said it’s important the city continues to grow.

“Genesis has been a part of Aberdeen for over 35 years, and that’s why we were so excited to return to the city centre and contribute to its success,” Ms Coleman said.

Genesis now has 150 staff based at its new offices in Aberdeen, and Ms Coleman said the company has ambitions to “grow that number even further”.

In the short time since Genesis moved into the new office, the company has seen substantial benefits.

“Since opening the office, we’ve really seen a shift change in the way we work,” Ms Coleman said.

“We still appreciate having the flexibility to work remotely, and a lot of our clients are based internationally so that’s still an important aspect of our work.

“But even in the short time we’ve been at the new location we’ve seen new clients coming in already and that’s helping us continue the trajectory of growth that we’re on.”

‘Blue sky’ thinking on energy transition

As part of that growth journey, Genesis has expanded its offering to encompass all of the emerging energy transition sectors in which its parent firm Technip Energies operates.

This includes work across carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), hydrogen, offshore asset decarbonisation, sustainable fuels, offshore wind and Power-to-X.

“A lot of what we do is first of its kind, and we work with a whole range of clients on projects that we can’t always talk about due to confidentiality reasons,” Ms Coleman said.

“We pride ourselves on being at the forefront, and aspects of that are challenging. Our projects can range from the traditional to the almost absurd.

“But we’re always looking towards the next ‘blue sky’ ways of thinking, and our clients come to us in the UK because they know what we have the skill sets to develop new ways of doing things.”

Genesis carbon capture focus

In particular, Ms Coleman said while Genesis’s work in the CCUS sector had seen “stops and starts” over the past decade, changes in government policy had brought significant change.

“This time it’s different,” Ms Coleman said, pointing to Genesis’s involvement in every UK CCUS cluster, including a recent contract win for offshore systems engineering at the Northern Endurance Partnership and involvement in the Acorn Project in Scotland.

Even within its growing and diversified portfolio, Genesis is continuing its longstanding work within Aberdeen’s oil and gas sector.

But even in this more “traditional” offering, Ms Coleman said Genesis retains its forward thinking approach with a focus on decarbonisation, innovation and “future-proofing” assets.

“Aberdeen’s traditional energy sector is full of transferrable skillsets needed for the energy transition, and at Genesis our focus is on bringing the traditional into the future,” Ms Coleman said.

“We believe in the energy mix, everything from emissions reductions to future-proofing existing assets to offshore wind and hydrogen.”

“We’re continuing to grow in our offering and we still have room for further growth.”

‘Bringing the traditional into the future’

The company’s ethos and focus on sustainability is even instilled into the new Aberdeen office itself.

The traditional granite stone entrance of the building on Albyn Place is combined with a large modern extension at its rear.

The new office is complete with multiple meeting and breakout rooms, end of trip facilities to encourage active transport, and flexible spaces for everything from social events to yoga.

The commitment to sustainability is also reflected in the building being renovated to the highest ‘EPC A’ energy performance rating.

Ms Coleman said an environmental focus is now “at the forefront” of what clients are wanting from Genesis, pointing to the North Sea Transition Deal as a key catalyst for “huge change” in the industry.

“At the start of my career in Aberdeen when I first began working offshore, often the environmental impact was considered in the context of ‘regulation’ by a lot of firms,” she said.

“The demand has significantly increased and there has been a real change in focus.”

Positive future in Aberdeen

With a recent intake of “enthusiastic” graduates joining the firm at Albyn Place, Genesis delivery manager and head of its Aberdeen office Russell Davidson said attendance has actually increased on Fridays, bucking the trend of many offices in the post-COVID era.

The enthusiasm of its staff has seen Genesis shortlisted for numerous awards, recognised as one the UK’s leading management consultants by the Financial Times and one of the world’s best by Forbes.

Genesis is also a finalist in the Reuters Global Energy Transition Awards, set to be announced in New York in June.

But for all its success and its expansion to 15 locations across Europe, Asia Pacific and the United States, Ms Coleman said Aberdeen will always remain home.

“We believe there’s a positive future for Aberdeen, and that’s why we’ve invested here,” she said.