iCare training helps workplace diversity

STC INSISO prioritises equity, diversity, and inclusion (ED&I) within its workplace, actively fostering a culture which embraces these values.

This should be a priority for all organisations in the 2020s but what sets STC INSISO apart is that they have taken these values and used them to create a programme of learning workshops, scenarios and tools which allows other organisations to address challenges with confidence and improve their workplace culture.

The team are experts in developing and delivering software and services that help businesses in a range of industries, to control risk and assure operations.

STC INSISO’s track record of finding solutions to many complex business challenges speaks volumes, so when a client highlighted a requirement for an initiative to improve organisational culture, iCare was born.

iCare: The blueprint for transformative change

iCare is accredited by The Institute of Leadership and offers training workshops delivered by experienced facilitators, to support the equity, diversity, and inclusion strategies of individual organisations.

The bespoke workshops are tailored to tie in with each company’s policies and procedures to bring relevance and context to those attending.

What’s more, these workshops can be delivered both in person and remotely, accommodating the diverse needs of today’s workforce.

The comprehensive training curriculum covers a range of topics, including ‘Recognising Unconscious Bias’, ‘Using Emotional Intelligence’ and ‘Using Authority Effectively’, with the aim of shifting employees’ mindset and behaviours so that ED&I becomes a natural consideration in any action or decision.

iCare training is particularly thought-provoking and engaging because not only do participants learn more about ED&I, but it also allows them to learn more about themselves and their own thinking through a self-reflection assessment, as well as being taught role-specific strategies for creating a more inclusive workplace culture.

On completion, individuals are given quick reference tools which they can use in the workplace to implement their new thinking, improve social learning, and prompt conversations with others about what changes they have made.

Learnings remain fresh in people’s minds when they return to a self-reflection exercise a few months later. This step ensures that the culture is continually aligned with the current climate and any changes which have taken place in the work environment.

Nikki Wyatt, STC INSISO’s ED&I Lead, explains: “Culture is extremely important in any organisation because ultimately, it sets the tone, and it sets an example of how things are done in the company.

It’s vital that people feel a sense of belonging, that they feel welcomed into an organisation and that they feel as though they are being listened to.

“There are lots of benefits that diversity brings to organisations, one of which is a more motivated workforce, simply because people’s ideas are taken into account.

“Not only that, but this type of culture can also help to attract a more diverse range of customers and is likely to contribute to better staff retention.

“The iCare workshops help participants to pause and consider whether they are taking the time to get to know and understand their colleagues, and for them to understand what their own biases are, where they come from and how they can work on them.”

Internally, STC INSISO is rolling out several activities to celebrate Global Diversity Awareness Month in October, as well as offering individuals a free ED&I assessment with Nikki Wyatt.

This will be an informal, no obligation discussion at a time that suits you.

To book an assessment, simply fill out the short form on the iCare website: www.icaretoolkit.com/ed-i-assessment-session