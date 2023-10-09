Delivering Specialist Communications Solutions for Offshore Wind

Keeping people and systems securely connected is critical for the renewables industry.

Deploying and operating these technologies, however, can be challenging they need to operate in harsh and remote locations, a secure and reliable network is required, and that network must work flawlessly.

4MS have recently been working alongside a valued global Renewables client on the commissioning of networks, security, Wi-Fi, CCTV, telephony and met systems for an offshore windfarm and onshore substation.

The client required 4MS to review the status of these systems, then develop a plan to install, test, and commission these critical integrated systems.

We utilised our network engineering, telecoms engineering, GWO certified field engineering, service delivery and procurement services, to successfully complete the project in a challenging multi-vendor environment to the satisfaction of our valued client.

Get in touch if you’d like to find out more about the 4MS service portfolio and how we can help your organisation deliver your critical project.