Search for a new Chief Executive for the Port of Cromarty Firth

The current Chief Executive, Bob Buskie, joined the Port of Cromarty Firth ten years ago and will retire in 2024. The Executive Search business, Odgers Berndtson, have been selected to find Bob’s successor.

The Port of Cromarty Firth (POCF) is a Trust Port that seeks to develop, improve and safeguard the Cromarty Firth as a Port for the benefit of all its stakeholders. POCF is committed to the economic regeneration of the Cromarty Firth and to providing first class port facilities and increasing employment opportunities across the Highlands.

The Port of Cromarty Firth is situated in the North of Scotland and is the Highlands’ leading port for the offshore oil and gas, cruise and renewable energy industries. It is an independent statutory body established by Act of Parliament in 1973 being operated under Scottish Government guidelines whilst administered by a non-executive Board of seven plus the CEO. Board members are appointed for their knowledge and experience, being ultimately accountable to the Scottish Government. The Authority receives no external support and is funded from business activities. All surpluses are re-invested into improving the facilities and services offered by the Port.

POCF has a diverse business portfolio making the most of its deep sheltered waters and modern port facilities. Such activities as inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) of oil rigs, deep anchorages, subsea engineering, bulk, project and general cargo handling and cruise business are undertaken daily. The Firth accommodates vessels of up to Aframax size and the largest cruise vessels in the world. The Port is recognised as the most strategic location in the UK for ensuring the delivery of 30GW+ of offshore renewable energy to help the UK meet its net zero ambitions.

The Role

In addition to safe and effective management of existing operations, a key priority for the incoming CEO will be to build on the strong positioning the Port has in the Offshore Wind, wider renewables sector, Cruise Tourism, and Oil and Gas sectors to secure long term committed use of the Port, with the likely requirement for further expansion of Port facilities.

There are three elements to the role: Chief Executive; Board Member; and Board Member of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport.

The Chief Executive is responsible for the provision and compliance of all statutory functions within the Port Authority including, Health, Safety, Security, and Environmental management. The Chief Executive also leads the day-to-day activities of POCF’s business activities, setting strategy, business development, financial management, capital projects, property, HR, staffing resources, public relations, Board administration, etc.

The role is based in the Port Office at Invergordon and the CEO is expected to undertake extensive travel within the UK and abroad promoting POCF.

Ports are 24x7x365 environments, the successful candidate is expected to be self-motivated and work as operations demand.

The CEO should live within easy commuting distance of POCF and the Port’s Headquarters located at Invergordon.

This position calls for an experienced leader and team player who understands fully the challenges of leading, managing and growing a business.

The successful candidate will have an outstanding track record in leadership in strategy setting, business development, sales, project management, financial management, developing and motivating staff and operational management, as well as developing a business similar to that of the POCF. They will have experience in raising capital and grant funding for major capital projects (~£100M) and have the skills to develop the POCF brand, entering dialogue with other professionals and representing POCF at seminars, events and exhibitions.

Board administration experience is required and the postholder must demonstrate the ability to make decisions and take control of major incidents, as well as being able to undertake Port statutory responsibilities and duties.

The closing date for applications is 17.00 on Friday 10 November 2023.

For the full information pack, including details of how to apply, please visit: www.odgers.com/89835.