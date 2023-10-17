Dron & Dickson announce industry-first contract award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dron & Dickson announce industry-first contract award

Reporter
17/10/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Dron & DicksonDron and dickson emplyee
The contract award formalises the long-term relationship between Dron & Dickson and Harbour Energy.

Dron & Dickson, specialists in the supply, inspection, maintenance, installation, and commissioning of harsh and hazardous area electrical equipment have announced a contract award with Harbour Energy, the UK’s largest oil and gas producer, for an integrated electrical engineering and wholesale contract.

The combination of services gives Harbour Energy greater commercial and technical delivery, while realising significant operational efficiencies to all UKCS operated assets.
The contract award formalises the long-term relationship between both organisations, and firmly ties Dron & Dickson at the forefront of the North Sea transition.

Engineering Services and Group Director, Tom Irwin stated: “We are delighted to announce the news of our continued long-term relationship with Harbour Energy. Over the preceding months we were selected as a key partner for their North Sea Operations for several key factors.

“By combining both divisions of our organisation it provides Harbour with market leading technical expertise, whilst simultaneously providing increased efficiencies through the award of a single contract.

“Being chosen as a key long-term partner for Harbour Energy lends credibility to our long-term commitments around a just energy transition. The extensive work we have undertaken to ensure compliance and maintain effective and efficient operations has been formally recognised by this agreement, and we look forward to continuing our relationship for many years to come.”

Dron and Dickson employees © Supplied by Dron & Dickson
The contract firmly ties Dron & Dickson at the forefront of the North Sea transition.

Wholesale and Group Director, Bruce McHattie, said: “It’s extremely humbling to be acknowledged by Harbour Energy through the award of this contract. We remain committed to introducing the latest technological developments to deliver Harbour’s objective of reducing emissions.

“Our extensive work on the introduction of LED lighting is testament to our team’s dedication to reducing power consumption and in turn emissions, lowering ongoing operational costs and enhancing workplace safety. The recognition of our unique service offer by consolidating multiple contracts into one provides Dron & Dickson the chance to play our part in a just transition for Harbour and the UKCS as a whole.”

Dron & Dickson are uniquely positioned to provide bespoke engineered solutions with the collaboration between the engineering services and wholesale division.

The combination of the technical expertise and partnerships with manufacturers allows Dron & Dickson to offer design, supply, maintenance and installation solutions across a multitude of market sectors. 

