Dron & Dickson announce industry-first contract award

Dron & Dickson, specialists in the supply, inspection, maintenance, installation, and commissioning of harsh and hazardous area electrical equipment have announced a contract award with Harbour Energy, the UK’s largest oil and gas producer, for an integrated electrical engineering and wholesale contract.

The combination of services gives Harbour Energy greater commercial and technical delivery, while realising significant operational efficiencies to all UKCS operated assets.

The contract award formalises the long-term relationship between both organisations, and firmly ties Dron & Dickson at the forefront of the North Sea transition.

Engineering Services and Group Director, Tom Irwin stated: “We are delighted to announce the news of our continued long-term relationship with Harbour Energy. Over the preceding months we were selected as a key partner for their North Sea Operations for several key factors.

“By combining both divisions of our organisation it provides Harbour with market leading technical expertise, whilst simultaneously providing increased efficiencies through the award of a single contract.

“Being chosen as a key long-term partner for Harbour Energy lends credibility to our long-term commitments around a just energy transition. The extensive work we have undertaken to ensure compliance and maintain effective and efficient operations has been formally recognised by this agreement, and we look forward to continuing our relationship for many years to come.”

Wholesale and Group Director, Bruce McHattie, said: “It’s extremely humbling to be acknowledged by Harbour Energy through the award of this contract. We remain committed to introducing the latest technological developments to deliver Harbour’s objective of reducing emissions.

“Our extensive work on the introduction of LED lighting is testament to our team’s dedication to reducing power consumption and in turn emissions, lowering ongoing operational costs and enhancing workplace safety. The recognition of our unique service offer by consolidating multiple contracts into one provides Dron & Dickson the chance to play our part in a just transition for Harbour and the UKCS as a whole.”

Dron & Dickson are uniquely positioned to provide bespoke engineered solutions with the collaboration between the engineering services and wholesale division.

The combination of the technical expertise and partnerships with manufacturers allows Dron & Dickson to offer design, supply, maintenance and installation solutions across a multitude of market sectors.