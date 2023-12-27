Innovative flight logistics module takes off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Innovative flight logistics module takes off

Reporter
27/12/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Solab IT ServicesHelicopter and crew

A leading crew management system is reaching new heights after a surge in demand from operator clients sparked further innovation.

After witnessing Onboard Tracker’s positive impact on crew management operations for a growing number of clients throughout 2023, its creators have now added a much-lauded flight logistics module which has taken off and has already been met with brisk demand.

This innovative addition is tailored to the needs of each operator client and permits seamless coordination, real-time updates, and optimised capacity for operators overseeing diverse flight schedules, whilst increasing scheduling precision and minimising organisational conflicts.  The module’s integration into the Onboard Tracker system not only revamps offshore management, but also eliminates manual processes that were previously reliant on spreadsheets.

The new module was originally designed to streamline scheduling and enhance offshore logistics coordination for test client Apache, and thanks to the collaborative efforts of rig admins, planners, offshore logistics, development and implementation teams it has now been added to the Onboard Tracker portfolio of products and services.

helicopter with crew featuring flight logistics module © Supplied by Solab IT Services
The flight logistics module can establish daily flight schedules from onshore helipads to offshore assets.

The flight logistics module can establish daily flight schedules from onshore helipads to offshore assets, thus optimising capacity, and the number of people on flights.  Its integrated approach facilitates accurate forecasting and scheduling, plus complete visibility and control over all site arrivals, departures, and current POB across core, project, and ad-hoc operations. Additionally, the added functionality allows operators to plan more efficiently by offering the likes of personnel forecasts, offshore bed availability, and insights into people movements.

Sessions with other Onboard Tracker operator clients have already prompted widespread adoption of the tool which enables users to record all helicopter flights, including inter-field transfers, and effectively, intuitively match flight schedules with offshore rotation plans, and quickly prompt teams to resolve any scheduling conflicts.

Commenting on the development, Onboard Tracker’s Kevin Coll said: “Following substantial growth in our operator client base in 2022 and the natural progression towards operator-specific modules and features, this new module is a logical and much-needed evolution of our crew management system.

“Feedback to date has been exceptional and the flight logistics module has quickly become an indispensable and transformative asset for users, bringing a new level of efficiency to operators, and revolutionising the entire spectrum of flight logistics management.”

Onboard Tracker is delivering the future of crew management. Built for industry, by industry, the software tracks tens of thousands of people and crew changes around the world every day.

