Innovative flight logistics module takes off

A leading crew management system is reaching new heights after a surge in demand from operator clients sparked further innovation.

After witnessing Onboard Tracker’s positive impact on crew management operations for a growing number of clients throughout 2023, its creators have now added a much-lauded flight logistics module which has taken off and has already been met with brisk demand.

This innovative addition is tailored to the needs of each operator client and permits seamless coordination, real-time updates, and optimised capacity for operators overseeing diverse flight schedules, whilst increasing scheduling precision and minimising organisational conflicts. The module’s integration into the Onboard Tracker system not only revamps offshore management, but also eliminates manual processes that were previously reliant on spreadsheets.

The new module was originally designed to streamline scheduling and enhance offshore logistics coordination for test client Apache, and thanks to the collaborative efforts of rig admins, planners, offshore logistics, development and implementation teams it has now been added to the Onboard Tracker portfolio of products and services.

© Supplied by Solab IT Services

The flight logistics module can establish daily flight schedules from onshore helipads to offshore assets, thus optimising capacity, and the number of people on flights. Its integrated approach facilitates accurate forecasting and scheduling, plus complete visibility and control over all site arrivals, departures, and current POB across core, project, and ad-hoc operations. Additionally, the added functionality allows operators to plan more efficiently by offering the likes of personnel forecasts, offshore bed availability, and insights into people movements.

Sessions with other Onboard Tracker operator clients have already prompted widespread adoption of the tool which enables users to record all helicopter flights, including inter-field transfers, and effectively, intuitively match flight schedules with offshore rotation plans, and quickly prompt teams to resolve any scheduling conflicts.

Commenting on the development, Onboard Tracker’s Kevin Coll said: “Following substantial growth in our operator client base in 2022 and the natural progression towards operator-specific modules and features, this new module is a logical and much-needed evolution of our crew management system.

“Feedback to date has been exceptional and the flight logistics module has quickly become an indispensable and transformative asset for users, bringing a new level of efficiency to operators, and revolutionising the entire spectrum of flight logistics management.”

Onboard Tracker is delivering the future of crew management. Built for industry, by industry, the software tracks tens of thousands of people and crew changes around the world every day.