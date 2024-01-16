The transformative journey to sustainable electricity: Insights for corporates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Partnership Promoted

The transformative journey to sustainable electricity: Insights for corporates

Reporter
16/01/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by STRIVE by STXSolar panels in a field
STRIVE by STX understands your business needs of today and anticipates the possible external risks or regulations of tomorrow.

As the world confronts the challenges of climate change, there is a significant shift towards sustainable practices. Corporates are actively engaging in this transformation by decreasing their dependency on high-carbon energy options. The question is: how are they transforming the energy sector and capabilities?

Current movements in sustainable electricity markets

© Supplied by STRIVE by STX
STRIVE by STX transforms climate liabilities into business progress.

Globally, the demand for renewable electricity is escalating, predominantly driven by companies seeking to confront both environmental sustainability and energy price instability. Motivated by goals to mitigate their footprints, businesses are matching their yearly electricity consumption with renewable sources, adhering to stringent quality standards. For example, the RE100 initiative is propelling companies towards a commitment to entirely renewable electricity. Presently, RE100 members have secured 249TWh of renewable power and anticipate a need for an additional 290TWh by 2030, as per Bloomberg NEF forecasts. Even at this year’s COP28, we have seen many pledges to ensure and accelerate climate action by ensuring financing towards energy.

Additionally, there is a surge in innovative methods to boost the efficacy and adaptability of renewable energy. Certain organizations are experimenting with real-time demand adjustments, necessitating a variety of renewable energy supplies. RE100’s recent criteria emphasize the importance of newly commissioned or upgraded renewable facilities, focusing on the concept of additionality. These elements, combined with the fluctuation in electricity prices, are fostering more extended contract durations, promoting the development of renewable projects and reinvestment in further capacities. EACs, PPAs, VPPAs, there are several procurement options that are gaining attention; however, they are not panaceas. Effective energy procurement strategies must be tailored to each company’s unique situation and the specific market dynamics.

Three methods for sustainable energy acquisition

Businesses primarily have three options for renewable energy procurement:

  • Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs): EACs validate the production and delivery of 1 MWh of renewable energy to the grid. Purchasing EACs allows companies to claim the environmental credentials associated with that energy generation. Known for their procurement simplicity and cost-efficiency, EACs are a popular choice. In the UK, Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs) certify the renewable origin of electricity, offering transparency and assurance about the green nature of the energy.
  • Power Purchase Agreement (PPA): A PPA represents a long-term agreement between a renewable energy producer and a purchaser, involving the acquisition of renewable energy (power and associated EACs) from a specific source at an agreed price. This agreement permits buyers to claim the environmental benefits tied to these EACs. PPAs provide pricing stability and assist in renewable energy procurement, especially in competitive markets.
  • Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA): A VPPA involves a contract with a renewable energy project developer, typically for corporations. In a VPPA, the purchaser agrees to buy a set amount of renewable energy from the project over a certain period. Unlike a traditional PPA, where the buyer utilizes the generated power, in a VPPA, the energy is sold to the grid. The buyer benefits financially from the differential between the contract price and market electricity rates and also receives renewable energy certificates. VPPAs are often chosen for their price stability and additional flexibility in reducing carbon emissions.

Selecting the ideal approach

Wind © Supplied by STRIVE by STX
STRIVE by STX offers deep insights to help you act and accelerate your climate ambitions.

There is no universal solution for every company; each option has its benefits and limitations. Therefore, it is key to identify the approach that aligns seamlessly with your organization’s specific requirements and market conditions. Discover more about renewable energy procurement strategies by downloading STRIVE by STX guide.

STRIVE By STX, the climate action division of the STX Group, offers deep insights to help you act and accelerate your climate ambitions. We are a CDP Gold Accredited Solutions Provider and have commercialized substantial volumes of green electricity; we partner with a significant portion of RE100 companies and are recognized as a leading firm in renewable energy certificates. This guide encapsulates our expertise and global impact in empowering organizations towards sustainability.

Learn more about STRIVE by STX today.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts