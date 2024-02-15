Two Aberdeen technology firms collaborate to bring new ERP to market

STC INSISO and ANSA Data Analytics have announced the official launch of a cutting-edge enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution designed to enable organisations to optimise their operations.

The development of this innovative platform for operations teams represents a significant six-figure investment by STC INSISO, underscoring their commitment to business solutions excellence.

Centerpoint ERP is anticipated to contribute to 20% of STC INSISO’s £5 million turnover over the next 18-24 months, reflecting the company’s robust confidence in the platform’s capabilities and its potential impact on business outcomes.

Customer reaps benefits of new ERP solution

The platform has been identified as an ideal ERP solution for well intervention and well based operations service companies, with Well-SENSE Technology Ltd. being one of the first customers to deploy Centerpoint ERP and reap the benefits.

Richard Gordon, operations supervisor at Well-SENSE, shares his experience of using the ERP system: “Prior to using Centerpoint, everything in our company was tracked by spreadsheets. This was extremely inefficient, with no connectivity between them, meaning there were a lot of multiple data entries required to keep everything up to date.

“Centerpoint has allowed us to collate our assets, logistics, operations project and QHSE into one focused solution, streamlining the whole process. It has made a significant difference to the efficiency of the operations side of our business.”

Collaboration gives birth to Centerpoint ERP

The creation of the software is the result of a strategic collaboration between STC INSISO, a leading provider of innovative business solutions and tech company behind the technology-enabled root cause analysis software suite, COMET, and ANSA, a market leader in data-driven insights. This partnership combines STC INSISO’s expertise in developing robust business applications with ANSA’s proficiency in leveraging data to drive intelligent decision-making.

The two companies have worked collaboratively for more than a decade, and Centerpoint was born out of a need in the industry for an ERP solution specifically designed to help organisations manage the movement of goods, people, and assets. The successful development of the innovative software reflects a 50-50 commitment from both entities, whose aim is to simplify the lives of businesses by leveraging their combined expertise to deliver cutting-edge solutions.

STC INSISO, ANSA fill need for affordable ERP solution

The decision was taken to develop the product following research from STC INSISO and ANSA which revealed that 70% of the organisations they engage with had a need for an affordable ERP solution.

Centerpoint ERP fills a big gap in the market with its rapid deployment capabilities and affordable costs. It offers a great opportunity for businesses of all sizes, including SMEs, to benefit from an innovative solution that would otherwise be out of reach. Centerpoint ERP is a highly viable option for organisations looking to streamline their operations and improve their productivity for a fraction of the costs usually associated with ERP systems.

Excitement over Centerpoint ERP

In a joint statement, leaders from both companies, STC INSISO and ANSA, expressed their excitement about the launch of Centerpoint ERP and its potential to transform businesses.

“We are thrilled to introduce Centerpoint ERP – a culmination of our combined expertise and commitment to empowering businesses with innovative solutions. Centerpoint ERP is not just a software platform; it’s a catalyst for growth, efficiency and resilience in an ever-changing business landscape,” said Arrash Nekonam, chief technology officer of STC INSISO.

“We believe that the collaborative efforts of STC INSISO’s development expertise and ANSA Data Analytics’ data-driven insights will set a new standard in the ERP space. Centerpoint ERP is designed to be a strategic asset for businesses, enabling them to navigate complexities and achieve their goals,” added Maurillio Addario, analytics and software engineering director of ANSA.

For more information about Centerpoint ERP and to request a free demo, visit Centerpoint ERP’s website.

About STC INSISO:

STC INSISO’s team of experts combine human skill, intuitive technology, and experience to help companies control risk and realise their opportunities across all areas of their business.

About ANSA Data Analytics:

ANSA Data Analytics is a pioneer in leveraging data-driven insights to drive intelligent decision-making. With a focus on advanced analytics, ANSA Data Analytics helps organisations unlock the full potential of their data.