Disrupting Structural Integrity Management: PIM’s Holistic Approach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Promoted

Disrupting Structural Integrity Management: PIM’s Holistic Approach

By Mark Lawrenson, Principal Structural Engineer
08/03/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by PIMPIM offshore worker.
PIM offshore worker.

Across the diverse energy sector, asset integrity is fundamental to ensure safe and effective operations. As the industry evolves, so do the challenges associated with managing integrity assurance. Amidst the ever-changing landscape, Plant Integrity Management (PIM) Ltd remains a reliable player, offering a unique blend of ever growing Structural Integrity Management (SIM) capabilities.

Drawing on over a decade of expertise in Pressure Systems and Technical Safety, PIM has steadily broadened its scope to include the wider area of SIM. In a competitive market where established names prevail, PIM distinguishes itself through its combination of technical proficiency and operational experience. Our team comprises engineers who have previously held various roles, from senior duty holder leadership to hands-on inspection work, giving us the adaptability to address diverse challenges with practical solutions.

At PIM, we recognize that SIM requires more than just technical know-how; it demands a nuanced understanding of current operational realities. This insight enables us to offer comprehensive support, ranging from core integrity services to the development, implementation, and refinement of Structural Integrity programs. By leveraging our expertise, we empower our clients to navigate the complexities of Structural Integrity with confidence.

Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our internal capabilities. Understanding the value of collaboration, we have formed strategic partnerships with local businesses which not only enhance our technical capabilities but also foster innovation and adaptability. By pooling our expertise, we ensure that our solutions remain tailored to our clients’ specific needs, while retaining the flexibility that defines PIM’s approach.

As we continue our journey, eagerly anticipating future innovations and progress, PIM and the energy industry as a whole are poised for an exciting future. The evolving challenges within SIM present opportunities for growth and advancement, and PIM is ready to meet them with determination. We look forward to collaborating with industry stakeholders, addressing challenges together and driving meaningful change.

PIM’s journey towards enhancing SIM capabilities reflects our steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation. As we navigate the ever-changing energy landscape, we invite you to join us. Whether you need core integrity services or comprehensive program solutions, PIM is here to offer tailored assistance.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts