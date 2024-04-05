R&D tax credits can be key to unlocking full potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
R&D tax credits can be key to unlocking full potential

By Derek Gemmell, Head of Innovations Tax, AAB
05/04/2024, 7:00 am
In today’s fast-paced business landscape, where staying ahead often means innovating and adapting to change, research and development (R&D) tax credits have emerged as a key tool for businesses, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

As an R&D tax credit specialist, I’ve witnessed first-hand the transformative impact that these incentives can have on businesses.

The key to unlocking the full potential of R&D tax credits lies in maximising the claim.

This involves identifying all eligible R&D activities and expenses and leveraging the available incentives to their fullest extent. By doing so, businesses not only benefit financially but also gain a competitive edge.

R&D tax credits are a government incentive designed to reward UK companies for investing in innovation.

They are a valuable source of cash for businesses to invest in accelerating their R&D, hiring new staff and ultimately growing.

They serve as a means for businesses to recoup a portion of the costs associated with developing new products and services.

Recently, HMRC has implemented new legislation aimed at ensuring the integrity of R&D tax relief claims.

This legislation addresses concerns about the validity of last-minute claims and requires companies to notify HMRC of their intention to claim R&D tax relief for eligible expenditures. This notification must be submitted electronically through an Advance Notification Form within a specific timeframe.

The notification period begins at the start of the accounting period in which the R&D expenditure was incurred and ends six months after the end of the relevant accounting period.

It’s important to note that not all companies are obligated to notify HMRC, but those who fail to do so risk losing valuable relief.

At AAB we understand the complexities of R&D tax relief and can provide tailored assistance to ensure that your company maximises its claim while complying with HMRC regulations. We offer strategic advice and measures to help you maximise the value of your R&D tax relief claim, ensuring that you receive the full benefits available.

We can also help determine whether your company qualifies for R&D tax relief by assessing various factors such as the nature of your R&D activities and your financial standing.

Our team can work closely with you to prepare a robust claim in accordance with the latest legislation, ensuring that all eligible expenses are properly documented and accounted for. The significance of R&D tax credits cannot be overstated.

Beyond financial relief, they offer competitiveness, growth, and long-term sustainability. By providing businesses with the necessary financial support, R&D tax credits enable them to embark on ambitious R&D projects that might otherwise be financially prohibitive.

This, in turn, facilitates innovation, economical growth and technological advancement and by working with us at AAB, you can be confident the claim is accurate, comprehensive and maximises the available incentives.

