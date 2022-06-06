PTTEP to start Thailand’s first CCS project in 2026

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

PTTEP to start Thailand’s first CCS project in 2026

PTT Exploration & Production (PTTEP) is gearing up to develop Thailand’s first carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at the Arthit offshore gas field as the state-backed upstream player eyes its net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions target.
By Damon Evans
06/06/2022, 1:51 pm
Photo of Damon Evans
© Supplied by ShutterstockOil and gas platform in the Gulf of Thailand.
Oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Thailand.

PTT Exploration & Production (PTTEP) is gearing up to develop Thailand’s first carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at the Arthit offshore gas field as the state-backed upstream player eyes its net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions target.

PTTEP said today that it has also initiated CCS feasibility studies in other areas of Thailand to support the country’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions into the atmosphere. In April, Japanese companies Inpex and JGC confirmed they were teaming up with PTTEP to explore potential CCS developments in Thailand.

Montri Rawanchaikul, chief executive of PTTEP, said that regarding Thailand’s commitment to the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050 and Net Zero GHG Emissions in 2065, PTTEP is determined to take part in managing GHG emissions and tackling global warming issues.

As a result, PTTEP has set out an ambitious emissions reduction target – Net Zero GHG Emissions by 2050 via the EP Net Zero 2050 concept. One of PTTEP’s key strategic enablers to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted from the company’s petroleum production process is the adoption of CCS technology, a preferable pathway that several countries have considered as the main approach to effectively reduce carbon dioxide emissions at scale, said the company.

Launched in 2021, the feasibility study of PTTEP’s pioneer CCS project at Arthit gas field has recently concluded, marking the first initiative of its kind in the country. The study covers several aspects including the preliminary assessment of carbon storage capacity of targeted geological storage formations and corresponding conceptual development plan. The project is currently in the process of preliminary front-end engineering and design (Pre-FEED) study and is expected to commence the CCS operations by 2026.

Inpex and JGC hook up with PTTEP to explore CCS in Thailand

“Our knowledge and expertise in geoscience and petroleum engineering represent advantageous foundation for CCS development, leading us towards our carbon emissions reduction target. Apart from Thailand’s first CCS initiative at the Arthit gas field, PTTEP has collaborated with partners who have experience in CCS technology in Japan to evaluate the potential of CCS development in other parts of Thailand that will eventually provide support to other domestic industries in decarbonisation.

However, several key factors including CCS policy and regulations, investment promotion mechanisms, as well as cultivation of knowledge and understanding among the public are needed for the successful execution of the CCS project in Thailand. These will require collective support from government agencies and relevant parties in driving and promoting CCS technology adoption in Thailand in order to ensure that we can truly achieve our emissions reduction goals,” said Montri.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts