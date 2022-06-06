Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

SSE Renewables ‘devastated’ after death of worker at Shetland wind farm construction site

Investigations are ongoing after an accident on an onshore wind farm construction site in Shetland that resulted in the death of a worker.
By Hamish Penman
06/06/2022, 2:45 pm Updated: 06/06/2022, 2:55 pm
The Shetland HVDC link will run from the Kergord HVDC substation (pictured) currently under construction on the island.

Investigations are ongoing after an accident on an onshore wind farm construction site in Shetland that resulted in the death of a worker.

Emergency services received reports of an injury at the Kergord converter station near Lerwick at around at 10.15am on Sunday, June 5.

Police, ambulance and coastguard rushed to the construction site but the 23-year-old died at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a 23-year-old man having been injured on a construction site in the Upper Kergord area of Shetland, around 10.15am on Sunday, 5 June, 2022.

“Emergency services attended, however, the man died at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and the Health and Safety Executive will be informed in due course.”

The Kergord HVDC converter station is being built alongside the Viking onshore wind farm, with both projects due to start up in 2024

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said: “HSE has been made aware of the incident and is helping police with their enquiries”

Kergord

The Kergord HVDC converter station is being built by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

Contractor BAM Nuttall was awarded a contract by SSEN to lead the civil engineering works at the site in 2020.

A spokesperson for BAM Nuttall said: “We can confirm an incident at our Viking Windfarm project site on Shetland yesterday has resulted in the tragic death of a colleague.

“Our condolences are with their family, and support is being made available to them and to members of the team. An investigation is underway and we’re working closely with our client and the relevant authorities.”

Kergord is a key component of SSE Renewables’ controversial Viking wind farm, which is being built nearby.

Artist impression of Viking Wind farm, Shetland.

It will receive green energy from the 103-turbine development and feed it into the national grid via a 160 mile, 600 megawatt (MW) subsea HVDC cable.

Viking is on course to be the UK’s largest onshore wind farm, covering an area of about 17,000 acres around central Shetland.

‘Devastated’

SSE Renewables head of onshore projects, Derek Hastings said: “We are devastated by yesterday’s news and our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and colleagues of the young man who tragically died.

“We are working closely with BAM Nuttall and the relevant authorities to understand what happened.”

