OSSO lands first geothermal contract with its mud cooler technology

OSSO, the specialist fluid temperature control and separation solutions provider, has been awarded a contract by Germany’s largest private developer of geothermal systems to deploy its high volume mud cooler technology.

Headed for a geothermal exploration campaign in Graben-Neudorf, West Germany, the technology will allow the operator to manage the field’s high bottom hole temperatures of up to 200C°.

The exploration will consist of an initial two wells with an aim to reach six development wells within the next two years.

Once complete the wells will be connected to a power plant on site. The Aberdeen-based OSSO’s technology will allow the developer to extract large volumes of energy in high-temperature terrains whilst ensuring that the rig minimises costly operational delays due to downtime.

The mud cooling tech can expand the lifecycle of a drill bit that is being used in high temperature terrains, whilst ensuring that the rig minimises costly operational delays due to downtime.

From a health & safety perspective, the technology maintains a manageable temperature in the mud system making it a more comfortable environment for the rig workers to operate in.

OSSO’s drilling knowledge and mud cooler technology, used in the oil and gas sector, provide an advantage in the geothermal space, especially around reducing downhole temperatures.

OSSO chief executive James Scullion said: “It’s great to see the successful reapplication of our equipment into an adjacent market. Our extensive track record in oil and gas HPHT wells, coupled with our high performing mud coolers has placed us in an ideal position to secure this contract win. This is just the beginning as we continue to advance our solutions and invest in our people to support the flourishing geothermal industry. We look forward to working on more projects such as this and contributing to the expansion of the global energy mix.”