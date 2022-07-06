OSSO lands first geothermal contract with its mud cooler technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

OSSO lands first geothermal contract with its mud cooler technology

OSSO, the specialist fluid temperature control and separation solutions provider, has been awarded a contract by Germany’s largest private developer of geothermal systems to deploy its high volume mud cooler technology.
By Ryan Duff
06/07/2022, 10:03 am Updated: 06/07/2022, 11:21 am
© Supplied by OSSOOSSO Aberdeen headquarters
OSSO chief executive James Scullion

Headed for a geothermal exploration campaign in Graben-Neudorf, West Germany, the technology will allow the operator to manage the field’s high bottom hole temperatures of up to 200C°.

The exploration will consist of an initial two wells with an aim to reach six development wells within the next two years.

Once complete the wells will be connected to a power plant on site. The Aberdeen-based OSSO’s technology will allow the developer to extract large volumes of energy in high-temperature terrains whilst ensuring that the rig minimises costly operational delays due to downtime.

The mud cooling tech can expand the lifecycle of a drill bit that is being used in high temperature terrains, whilst ensuring that the rig minimises costly operational delays due to downtime.

From a health & safety perspective, the technology maintains a manageable temperature in the mud system making it a more comfortable environment for the rig workers to operate in.

OSSO’s drilling knowledge and mud cooler technology, used in the oil and gas sector, provide an advantage in the geothermal space, especially around reducing downhole temperatures.

OSSO chief executive James Scullion said: “It’s great to see the successful reapplication of our equipment into an adjacent market. Our extensive track record in oil and gas HPHT wells, coupled with our high performing mud coolers has placed us in an ideal position to secure this contract win. This is just the beginning as we continue to advance our solutions and invest in our people to support the flourishing geothermal industry. We look forward to working on more projects such as this and contributing to the expansion of the global energy mix.”

