London-listed hydrogen and geothermal firm Getech secures $2.15m of new contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

London-listed hydrogen and geothermal firm Getech secures $2.15m of new contracts

Getech, a geoenergy and green hydrogen company, has secured $2.15 million of new contracts. These include geoscience data sales and product renewals and extensions for the Group’s ground-breaking Globe knowledge base, which models the earth’s evolution over the last 400 million years.
By Reporter
06/07/2022, 2:14 pm
© Supplied by Big PartnershipJonathan Copus
Jonathan Copus

Getech, a geoenergy and green hydrogen company, has secured $2.15 million of new contracts. These include geoscience data sales and product renewals and extensions for the Group’s ground-breaking Globe knowledge base, which models the earth’s evolution over the last 400 million years.

The transactions include a $0.9 million multi-product sale to a global critical minerals company. This is Getech’s largest contract to date in the critical minerals sector.

The products sold provide access to Getech’s large and innovative portfolio of proprietary geoscience data. The Globe knowledge base synthesises this data into a ‘digital twin’ of the Earth – modelling geologic, climatic, and oceanographic systems to provide unique insight into the processes that locate and concentrate energy and critical mineral resources, which are essential to the delivery of a sustainable and secure energy transition.

Approximately 56% of these new sales are expected to translate to revenue in 2022. This places Getech on track with market expectations for double digit annual revenue growth. The balance drives Getech’s orderbook, which is now at a record high, providing a strong foundation to deliver multi-year diversified growth.

Getech’s chief executive Jonathan Copus, commented: “While companies and governments continue to expand their investment in new sources of energy and minerals, today’s new sales announcement – and the record size of Getech’s orderbook – provide further evidence of how demand for our products continues to grow in our target markets of transitional petroleum, critical minerals, storage, geothermal and hydrogen.

In addition to driving near-term revenue, we use our products and capabilities to help us establish strategic partnerships through which we are building our own portfolio of low carbon investments, with our first green hydrogen hub developments making good progress in Inverness and Shoreham.

Getech’s products and our ambition to establish at least 500MW of geoenergy and green hydrogen assets by 2030, place us at the heart of the energy transition and are part of the solution to the world’s energy security challenge. This positions Getech well to deliver a step change in shareholder value.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts