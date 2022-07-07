Scottish firm Renewco Power expands with US solar, battery acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Scottish firm Renewco Power expands with US solar, battery acquisition

Renewco Power has set its sights on US expansion with the acquisition of 1.5GW pipeline of solar projects and 500MW of battery storage projects from Virginia-based Beaufort Rosemary.
By Andrew Dykes
07/07/2022, 7:10 am
© Supplied by RenewcoRenewco Power CEO Gavin McCallum.
Renewco Power CEO Gavin McCallum.

Renewco Power has set its sights on US expansion with the acquisition of 1.5GW pipeline of solar projects and 500MW of battery storage projects from Virginia-based Beaufort Rosemary.

The Edinburgh-based renewables developer said the deal would grant it access to a pipeline of early stage utility-scale projects.

In addition, it will form a partnership with Beaufort Rosemary to jointly develop more sites, with the goal of carrying a further 3GW of solar and storage projects to the ‘ready to build’ stage within five years.

The venture intends to focus on states in the southeast and midwest of the US where there is currently a lower penetration of renewables, but where new sites will be spurred by state-level clean energy generation goals.

Renewco is owned by Corran Environmental, a fund advised and managed by Corran Capital. The latter successfully raised a further £24m from energy giant SSE to support the company’s US expansion, bringing total funding commitments to £48m, nine months since its formation in September 2021.

The business has now expanded in the UK and Europe, establishing a presence in both Italy and Spain, while adding battery storage expertise.

Chief executive Gavin McCallum described the deal as a “significant milestone for the business” and added: “I am delighted to have completed this acquisition, expanding the Renewco platform to the US and enabling us to accelerate the clean energy transition in one of the world’s largest renewables markets.

“I am excited to be working in partnership with such an experienced and established developer as Beaufort Rosemary. Their Founder and CEO, Kevin Casey, and I worked together in the US power sector in the early 2000s and I have every confidence in our joint ability to create a large and growing pipeline of solar and storage projects in the US.”

Beaufort Rosemary founder and managing director Kevin Casey noted: “Since launching our solar development business in 2018, we have successfully built a substantial pipeline of solar and storage projects by working closely with landowners and local communities in the Southeast and Midwest of the US.

“With Renewco’s financial backing and significant development expertise, our projects can now be accelerated and the pipeline expanded.”

