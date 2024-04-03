CIP set to invest £250m in UK solar firm Elgin Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Solar / UK

CIP set to invest £250m in UK solar firm Elgin Energy

By Mathew Perry
03/04/2024, 3:45 pm
© Image: Elgin EnergyElgin Energy employees at a solar farm development.
Danish renewable energy infrastructure investor Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is set to invest £250 million and take a majority stake in UK solar developer Elgin Energy.

CIP is one of the world’s largest renewable energy investment funds, raising approximately £24 billion in funding and managing a project pipeline of 120GW.

The firm has invested extensively in offshore wind, including in Scotland, the US and Japan, as well as onshore wind, solar, Power-to-X and other renewables.

CIP will now seek to transform London-based Elgin into an independent power producer (IPP), making the firm a fully integrated and full-service solar and storage company.

Elgin set to grow team, expand into new markets

Building on the nearly 2GW of solar projects already delivered by the UK firm, the firms said the investment will help Elgin grow its team and project pipeline in existing and new markets.

CIP partner Nischal Agarwal said the infrastructure investor is well placed to support Elgin due to its experience in procurement and construction.

“Elgin is a perfect fit for CIP’s investment strategy given its strong leadership and culture, market leading development expertise, high quality pipeline of scale and significant growth potential in markets with attractive fundamentals,” Mr Agarwal said.

Elgin chief executive officer Ronan Kilduff said the strategic partnership aligns with the company’s vision to become “the leading European solar company”.

© Image: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX
Ronan Kilduff, Elgin Energy chief executive officer, at the Bann Road solar project in Antrim, Northern Ireland in 2018.

“Given CIP’s industrial background and approach, they are an ideal partner for Elgin in its next phase of growth and transformation into an IPP,” Mr Kilduff said.

“With CIP’s support, we are well-positioned to achieve our ambitious goals, including our commitment to create over 100 new jobs at Elgin, and accelerate towards a net zero future.”

UK solar energy

Since it was founded in 2009, Elgin said it has delivered close to 2GW of ready-to-build solar photovoltaic and storage projects.

Elgin currently operates more than 20 solar projects across the UK, with another 28 in the pipeline.

The company has eight projects in Scotland, including two in Aberdeenshire.

Globally, Elgin said it has more than 15GW of solar projects currently in its pipeline, including projects in Ireland, Australia and Germany.

The UK government is aiming to rapidly scale up the deployment of solar energy, with a target to reach up to 70GW of solar capacity by 2035.

According to Scottish Renewables, there is potential in Scotland for 11GW of roof-mounted solar PV to be installed across the country, providing nearly a third of Scotland’s current electricity needs.

However, much like in the offshore wind sector, the roll-out of solar energy projects in the UK is being hampered by inflation, supply chain disruption, rising interest rates and delays in grid connections, putting the 2035 target in doubt.

 

