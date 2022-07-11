ABL Group to acquire Aberdeen-based Add Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

ABL Group to acquire Aberdeen-based Add Energy

ABL Group is set to acquire Add Energy, which has an Aberdeen base, for an undisclosed sum.
By Ryan Duff
11/07/2022, 10:46 am Updated: 11/07/2022, 4:13 pm
Add Energy has launched the Aim-Hi software

An agreement has been struck for ABL to acquire 100% of the shares in the energy and engineering consultancy firm.

This deal adds 140 skilled consultants to the group’s global team and will allow ABL to expand its service offering in asset integrity management and opex services, within both offshore renewables and oil and gas.

Chief executive of ABL, Reuben Segal said: “ABL Group has traditionally been more exposed to the capex-driven field development part of offshore energy industries, including offshore wind and other generation technologies.

“We are through this acquisition gaining additional exposure to the opex-driven side of offshore oil and gas and the power industries, including decarbonisation and life extension work.

“This reflects our commitment to transitioning all areas of energy and oceans to net-zero.”

What is Add Energy?

Add Energy is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, but its main operating hubs are in Aberdeen; Perth, Western Australia; Houston, USA; and Calgary, Canada.

In 2021 the company delivered revenue of £17.12 million and has an order backlog of approximately £15.56 million.

Chief energy transition officer at ABL R. V. Ahilan said: “Our objective is to capitalise on Add Energy’s world leading subsurface competence and apply it to new segments such as CO2 storage.

“Further, ABL Group’s extensive footprint in renewable energy technologies brings huge potential for Add Energy to accelerate its growing energy transition offering.

“We also want to employ their specialist asset integrity management competence across numerous sectors with a view to increasing ABL Group’s footprint within the opex-driven operations and maintenance part of asset management.”

© Supplied by ABL Group and Add En
From left to right: Reuben Segal, CEO of ABL Group; Dr. R. V. Ahilan, chief energy transition officer at ABL Group; and Dr. Ole Rygg, CEO of Add Energy

Chief executive of Add Energy, Ole Rygg added: “Bringing Add Energy’s competence into ABL Group will enable us to further improve Add Energy’s operational performance.

“It will enable Add Energy’s team to capitalise on ABL Group’s systems, competence and client relationships, while we add a couple of strings to ABL Group’s bow.

“Together, we aim to provide a highly differentiated offering to our clients.”

