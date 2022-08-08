Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Decade of work’ ahead as Lerwick engineering firm expands to meet energy transition

A management buyout will see Jake Watt take the helm at Lerwick Engineering & Fabrication (LEF), as he positions the firm to take advantage of low-carbon opportunities on Shetland and beyond.
By Andrew Dykes
08/08/2022, 6:00 am
Aerial view of LEF's Greenhead base, Lerwick.

Mr Watt will take over the Shetland-headquartered business following the retirement of the company’s current directors, and assume the role of managing director alongside an executive team of Callum Mills, Ian Hannah and Shaun Cameron who will oversee technical engineering, operations and commercial, respectively.

The buyout, now in its “final stages”, marks the latest step in a nearly 30-year evolution for the company, having grown from its roots in providing welding and fabrication work for the nearby Sullom Voe oil terminal.

Based at a 15,000 sq metre facility at Greenhead near the Port of Lerwick, the intervening years have seen the firm expand to tackle increasingly diverse projects, including work on the island’s waste-to-energy plant, district heating, power and even ferries.

Peterhead expansion

Most recently, early 2022 saw LEF open a new base in Peterhead as it looks to bring its broad expertise to a new generation of energy transition projects across the highlands and islands, and north east.

“One of things we’re most proud of is moving off of the island and establishing our mainhead base at Peterhead,” explained Mr Watt. “That’s a real growth area for us.

“There’s a lot of work happening in the north east – and everywhere in our sector – but it’s one area I can really see ramping up quite quickly.”

The company employs 12 staff at its mainland base at Blackhouse, but has already found enough to work to require a move to a larger 700 square-metre site on the town’s quayside – also expected to be completed within the coming weeks.

On Shetland meanwhile, LEF has around 54 employees, but can flex its staff base up to 90 or so workers to meet demand for larger projects.

“One of the things that we try and always say to our clients is that being from an island, you need a solution you can rely on so we try and offer a full turnkey package,” he explained.

Welding at LEF’s Greenhead base. Lerwick.

LEF collaborates with local design companies and draws on a range of facilities at Greenhead, including its own fabrication and coated weld capabilities, non-destructive testing (NDT), hydrotesting and a blasting and coatings workshop.

“Essentially we build it, make sure it’s sound and put it into your asset,” he said.

That is further supported by investments in a new stainless steel facility and in staff training.

Mr Watt says these local collaborations are even more important given the remote nature of many of its projects. “We just don’t have the manpower at times, so we form collaborations with other engineering firms on the island, and we’ve got a lot of those agreements with companies throughout the highlands, islands and northeast.

“For us it’s just about keeping work locally – and that’s one of our primary business goals is that increase in local collaboration to capture the big engineering projects in offshore wind and create jobs.”

‘Enormous opportunity’

Along with the change of hands will come a refreshed brand, as well as ambitious plans to increase turnover by 80% through next year. Mr Watt says that more diverse renewables and energy transition work will be key to meeting that goal.

“On Shetland we’ve diversified, but we’re looking to utilize our experience in oil and gas to springboard into the renewable space,” he explained, adding that his main hope was to bring the same “quality of service” expected on Shetland to clients in the north east and highlands.

“That’s part of the reason why we got our Peterhead base is to give that service offering. We’re a company understands the logistical challenges in the nature of working in remote places – challenges we are facing every day in Shetland.”

“For me the amount of opportunity in the space in the north east and the islands is enormous, especially with the energy transition,” he added.

He described the “hive of activity” on and offshore Shetland, with recent megaprojects ranging from the Quad 204 development, and the Shetland Gas Plant built as part of the TotalEnergies-led Laggan-Tormore development.

Those projects are becoming even more diverse today, with the Viking wind farm under construction, decommissioning work at the Dales Voe deepwater quay and the future promise of ScotWind and INTOG.

“Even things that you don’t expect, like the spaceport,” he added.

“What may happen in the future regarding hydrogen and carbon capture is up for debate but there’s huge potential there, so I see a decade of work ahead for the company at least.”

“It definitely will be a challenge – just the sheer scale of everything. But I guess in a way that Shetland is used to, and perhaps doesn’t really shout about enough. We are used to delivering really big scale projects.”

“It’s nothing that Shetland hasn’t done before.”

