Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

K2 Management picked to advise on Inch Cape offshore wind farm

Renewable energy consultancy K2 Management has been picked to advise developes of the Inch Cape offshore wind farm.
By Ryan Duff
08/08/2022, 11:43 am
© Supplied by Ryan DuffICOL
To go with story by Ryan Duff. Inch Cape Offshore Limited appoint K2 Management as lender?s technical advisor on Angus wind farm Picture shows; ICOL Find farm. Angus. Supplied by Ryan Duff Date; 08/08/2022

Renewable energy consultancy K2 Management has been picked to advise developes of the Inch Cape offshore wind farm.

The 1,080 megawatt (MW) development will be located 9 miles off the coast of Angus and will comprise of 72 turbines.

It will be Scotland’s largest single source of renewable power when built, with the capacity to generate the equivalent annual power needs of more than 1.7 million homes.

The operations and management base for Inch Cape has been earmarked for Montrose Port.

Inch Cape is being developed by Red Rock Power and Irish energy company ESB, and was awarded a Contract for Difference (CfD) under the UK Round 4 Allocation.

As lender’s technical adviser, Denmark-based K2 will provide a bank launch and financial close report for financiers.

It will also oversee all aspects of the project design, delivery, and operations.

Senior consultant at K2 Bethany Rowson said: “Working alongside Inch Cape Offshore Limited as a strategic partner allows us to support the development of a significant addition to the offshore wind pipeline in Scotland.”

“With ever more sizeable projects in more extreme environments, both long-standing and emergent offshore wind developers and investors need – more than ever before – total clarity on the financial and development challenges that projects of this scale entail.

“With our long heritage and global track record, we’re able to leverage our experience in early-stage offshore wind development to provide utilities, IPPs, lenders and investors with the full picture on the preliminary risk management required to keep projects moving through the development cycle.”

Inch Cape project manager Sean Kirwan added: “The Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm will make a significant contribution to the UK’s offshore wind and wider decarbonisation targets.

“We look forward to continuing our work with K2M as we seek to bring the project successfully to financial close – and through to safe and successful delivery.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts