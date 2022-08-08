Beach Energy sign deal with BP to sell 3.75 million tonnes of LNG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Beach Energy sign deal with BP to sell 3.75 million tonnes of LNG

Beach Energy (ASX: BPT) has signed a sale and purchase agreement with BP (LON: BP) for 3.75 million tonnes of liquid natural gas (LNG).
By Ryan Duff
08/08/2022, 11:48 am Updated: 08/08/2022, 1:48 pm
The Karratha Gas Plant at the North West Shelf Project, Western Australia

The Australian firms looks to be capitalising on the rising price of LNG, after the UK supermajor recently reported staggering profits.

Confirming the deal had been made, Beach Energy announced that the gas will begin export in the second half of next year under a five year agreement.

Supply will be delivered on a free on board basis from the North West Shelf (NWS) facilities in Karratha, Western Australia, a venture that the London listed BP is already an existing participant.

Last year the Australian firm announced it was in talks with BP for an LNG deal exporting from the Waitsia gas project stage 2, a joint venture with Japanese trading house Mitsui.

This deal has a hybrid pricing structure, meaning that payment will be linked to the Brent crude and Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmarks.

Beach Energy and BP’s agreement also has a downside price protection mechanism.

Beach Energy chief executive Morne Engelbrecht said: “Signing of the LNG [sale and purchase agreement] with BP is a significant milestone in our delivery of material growth and another step closer to Beach becoming a supplier of LNG to the global market,

“Once LNG sales commence, Beach will have further diversified its commodity pricing exposure.

“Beach’s oil and gas portfolio will provide exposure to Brent oil prices, spot LNG prices, east coast, west coast and New Zealand domestic gas prices, and oil-linked gas prices. This places Beach in an enviable position within the Australian energy sector.”

At the time of writing (9.45am), Beach Energy shares are being sold on the Australian Securities Exchange for $1.84 AUD (£1.06), meaning prices are up 6.647%.

BP stock is currently up by 0.49%, bringing the price of shares to £4.13.

