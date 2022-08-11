Apollo boss joins board of north-east transition organisation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Apollo’s business development director for sustainable energy, Lucy Green has joined the board of a key north-east energy transition body.

Using her knowledge of Scotland’s energy supply chain, Ms Green will help North East Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (NECCUS) to drive the decarbonisation of the region

NECCUS is an alliance of industry, government and experts, aimed at using technology to reduce emissions from industrial sources north of the border.

Ms Green joined Aberdeen-headquartered engineering firm Apollo in 2013.

Since then she has worked across oil and gas, renewables and hydrogen and carbon capture, developing relationships across the sector.

Ms Green said: “I feel very privileged to take on this role at such a pivotal time for the sector, the UK and particularly for Scotland. I believe that we all have a part to play in decarbonization and the fight against climate change. We have come a long way, but there is still so much more to do.”

Apollo provides engineering, consultancy and advisory services across the energy industry focusing on offshore renewable energy, hydrogen and CCUS, oil and gas and nuclear.