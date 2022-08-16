bp JV poised to be largest solar player in Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

bp JV poised to be largest solar player in Australia

Lightsource bp, a 50:50 joint venture between Lightsource and oil and gas major bp (LON:BP), is set to become the largest solar developer and owner in Australia, as it aims to reach financial close on its Wellington North and Wunghnu Solar Farms later this year.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
16/08/2022, 4:05 am Updated: 16/08/2022, 5:05 am
Lightsource bp has started construction on Wellington North and Wunghnu through early work arrangements with engineering, procurement, and construction contractor Gransolar, and recently entered into power purchase agreements with companies ENGIE, Orica and Mars Australia, the company said today. The joint venture has five projects in operation and under construction across New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria, totalling over 1GWp of generating capacity, which would be the equivalent to powering over 350,000 homes a year.

Lightsource bp claimed it will become the largest solar developer and owner in Australia calculated based on the total megawatts (MW) of solar generation capacity to have reached construction in Australia as of August 2022, based on data from consultancy Rystad Energy.

Its West Wyalong and Woolooga Solar Farms are in advanced stages of construction and are due to be completed by the end of 2022, and its Wellington North and Wunghnu Solar Farms have begun early stages of construction and are due to be completed in 2024. Its 200MWp Wellington Solar Farm is now operational and is exporting power to the grid.

“Australia needs more clean, low-cost energy in the power system to drive down costs for consumers, meet rising demand, combat climate change, and improve energy independence. The outlook for solar in Australia and the region is incredibly strong, with increasing political support, greater investor certainty, and capital looking to participate in the sector,” said Adam Pegg, Managing Director, Lightsource bp Australia and New Zealand.

“In addition to our solar ambitions, we are actively exploring other investment opportunities in the sector, and believe the hybridisation of renewables to complement solar – including battery storage, co-location of wind and integration with green hydrogen production – will be increasingly important to the future energy mix and in driving the energy transition,” said Pegg.

BP to lead giant green hydrogen project in Western Australia

Lightsource bp’s total operational and planned projects in Australia and New Zealand now consists of over 4GWp of generating capacity. “We see the acceleration of renewables happening more rapidly than previously anticipated and expect our operations in Australia to make a significant contribution to meeting Lightsource bp’s global target of 25GW of solar by 2025,” Pegg added.

In June bp acquired a stake in and announced it will lead one of the world’s largest clean energy projects, which aims to supply green hydrogen from Australia to key markets including South Korea and Japan. The London-based energy giant confirmed it would add a 40.5% interest in the Asian Renewable Energy Hub, which was previously estimated to cost about $36 billion. The project aims to install 26 gigawatts of solar and wind capacity over a vast 6,500 square kilometer stretch of Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

In August 2021 BP said that Western Australia was an “ideal place” to develop export-scale green hydrogen and ammonia production facilities. bp announced the findings as part of its publicly available feasibility study into the production of hydrogen and ammonia using renewable energy at scale in Australia.

