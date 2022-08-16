Offshore wind player Orsted eyes Taiwan Straits crisis after China fires missiles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Offshore wind player Orsted eyes Taiwan Straits crisis after China fires missiles

Danish offshore wind developer Orsted (CPH:ORSTED) is at risk of getting caught up in a potential Taiwan Straits crisis as tensions in the region rose steeply following the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to Taipei, on 2-3 August.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
16/08/2022, 5:04 am Updated: 16/08/2022, 5:05 am
Photo of Damon Evans
© BloombergPedestrians watch a large screen showing a live broadcast of missiles during the military parade for the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Orsted, which operates wind farms offshore Taiwan, confirmed that it was monitoring the situation after China launched ballistic missiles to areas north, east, and south of the island following Pelosi’s visit, reported Recharge.

“Clearly, missiles are not good for business, but the larger geopolitical risk is the primary threat,” Steve Vickers, CEO of Steve Vickers and Associates (SVA), a specialist political & corporate risk consultancy, based in Hong Kong, told Energy Voice.

“Any form of blockade would make business very difficult and would result in shipping, aviation, and other restrictions. We think this to be more likely than an all-out military campaign on the main island,” he added.

Beijing’s response to Pelosi’s visit was immediate and strident. “Large-scale military exercises in the Taiwan Straits highlighted how deteriorating Sino-US relations are buffeting international companies right across the Asia Pacific region,” SVA said in a note.

“Those companies that act early to identify and mitigate risk to their businesses, in what is a pan-regional scenario, rather than a Taiwan issue alone, will better weather this storm,” warned SVA.

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) military exercises around Taiwan included the firing of several Dong Feng missiles over the island, as well as five into Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

As a result, “the risk of another Taiwan Straits crisis (as in 1954, 1958 and 1995/6) is now significant. To date the exercises did not appear geared towards an Island wide invasion, which still might be a stretch for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), but the Chinese military has maintained momentum, and could, with relative ease, seize offshore islands, such as Kinmen or Matsu, on the coast of Fujian, or Pratas Island in the South China Sea,” added SVA.

“Perhaps of more note to the international business community however, the exercises highlighted China’s claim to the waters around the Taiwan Straits and demonstrated an ability to choke off the island’s economy, almost at will. Of course, no side want an overt war, but the risk of an accident or a miscalculation escalating into something much nastier is now significant,” said SVA.

No missiles struck near any Taiwanese offshore wind farms, but Orsted said it was aware of heightened tensions in the Strait of Taiwan.

“Despite heightened tension in the Strait of Taiwan, Orsted remains focused and engaged with building our projects, managing our assets, and taking care of our personnel. We will continue to monitor the situation and maintain close dialog with authorities,” the utility told Recharge.

In early August, Orsted announced it had opened what it said was the largest offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M) hub in Asia Pacific to support its Greater Changhua wind farms offshore Taiwan. Significantly, it is the first operations hub it has built outside Europe.

