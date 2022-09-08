More focus needed on developing skills now for energy transition

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

According to research by RGU Energy Transition Institute, over 200,000 offshore workers will be needed in the UK by 2030, and over 65% of the workforce will support low carbon energy activities.

In the north-east, where one in five people are employed by the offshore energy industry, the future of our economy is directly linked with our ability to capitalise on opportunities associated with the energy transition.

This means investing now in the development of a skilled, agile and adaptable workforce, capable of moving from oil and gas to renewables.

As part of an AREG-associated project for the Maritimes Energy Association of East Coast Canada, we examined the development of renewable skills in the North Sea, America, Europe, and the world, looking at best practice on every continent.

This highlighted an urgency to invest in skills development to capitalise on our position as an energy leader, particularly pertinent to the north-east as we transition away from fossil fuels.

The urgency echoes previous findings, such as those highlighted in Professor Paul de Leeuw’s Making the Switch report, which identified the need to invest an additional £17 billion in renewables between now and 2030 if we want to reach 54,000 jobs in the region.

According to the same report, 90% of the North East of Scotland’s existing oil and gas workforce have ‘medium’ to ‘high’ skills transferability, which is obviously a focus. But that won’t meet all the requirements.

With the rapid growth of UK offshore wind, set to reach 70,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2026, and hydrogen expected to follow, we must focus on areas with the most pressing skills’ shortages to meet demand in the short to medium-term.

The North Sea Transition Deal (NSTD), Integrated People and Skills Strategy, outlines the need to define future workforce skills and develop more aligned offshore energy standards, helping build cross-sector careers and facilitate transfer between sectors.

OPITO, the global skills organisation responsible for developing the strategy, proposed a digital skills passport to make it simple, visible, and fair for everyone in the industry. This will replace today’s fragmented approach and help identify specific training requirements.

Programmes such as Fit 4 Offshore Renewables (F4OR), helping the UK supply chain prepare to bid for work in the offshore renewables sector, are having an impact. With 80 companies selected to complete the programme so far, we would like to see a broader range of programmes for our 250 plus AREG members.

AREG’s Energy Futures event on November 15 will provide a vital forum to discuss the most pressing issues in the region and this includes a session dedicated to education, skills, and training.

We believe it’s essential to facilitate an open discussion on how people and companies can develop the skills to maximise the opportunities presented by INTOG and Scotwind, as well as those emerging in hydrogen, CCS and other technologies.

To find out more about the event visit our website

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) is one of the original energy transition organisations. AREG works on behalf of its members to empower the energy supply chain to drive energy transition. Not for profit, AREG provides its members with a powerful voice in the net zero conversation. More information at www.aberdeenrenewables.com