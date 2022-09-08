More focus needed on developing skills now for energy transition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More focus needed on developing skills now for energy transition

According to research by RGU Energy Transition Institute, over 200,000 offshore workers will be needed in the UK by 2030, and over 65% of the workforce will support low carbon energy activities.
By Gordon McIntosh, director, Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG)
08/09/2022, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Subsea UK/ Linkedinskills energy transition
Gordon McIntosh, director, AREG

In the north-east, where one in five people are employed by the offshore energy industry, the future of our economy is directly linked with our ability to capitalise on opportunities associated with the energy transition.

This means investing now in the development of a skilled, agile and adaptable workforce, capable of moving from oil and gas to renewables.

As part of an AREG-associated project for the Maritimes Energy Association of East Coast Canada, we examined the development of renewable skills in the North Sea, America, Europe, and the world, looking at best practice on every continent.

This highlighted an urgency to invest in skills development to capitalise on our position as an energy leader, particularly pertinent to the north-east as we transition away from fossil fuels.

The urgency echoes previous findings, such as those highlighted in Professor Paul de Leeuw’s Making the Switch report, which identified the need to invest an additional £17 billion in renewables between now and 2030 if we want to reach 54,000 jobs in the region.

According to the same report, 90% of the North East of Scotland’s existing oil and gas workforce have ‘medium’ to ‘high’ skills transferability, which is obviously a focus. But that won’t meet all the requirements.

With the rapid growth of UK offshore wind, set to reach 70,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2026, and hydrogen expected to follow, we must focus on areas with the most pressing skills’ shortages to meet demand in the short to medium-term.

The North Sea Transition Deal (NSTD), Integrated People and Skills Strategy, outlines the need to define future workforce skills and develop more aligned offshore energy standards, helping build cross-sector careers and facilitate transfer between sectors.

OPITO, the global skills organisation responsible for developing the strategy, proposed a digital skills passport to make it simple, visible, and fair for everyone in the industry. This will replace today’s fragmented approach and help identify specific training requirements.

Programmes such as Fit 4 Offshore Renewables (F4OR), helping the UK supply chain prepare to bid for work in the offshore renewables sector, are having an impact. With 80 companies selected to complete the programme so far, we would like to see a broader range of programmes for our 250 plus AREG members.

AREG’s Energy Futures event on November 15 will provide a vital forum to discuss the most pressing issues in the region and this includes a session dedicated to education, skills, and training.

We believe it’s essential to facilitate an open discussion on how people and companies can develop the skills to maximise the opportunities presented by INTOG and Scotwind, as well as those emerging in hydrogen, CCS and other technologies.

To find out more about the event visit our website

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) is one of the original energy transition organisations. AREG works on behalf of its members to empower the energy supply chain to drive energy transition. Not for profit, AREG provides its members with a powerful voice in the net zero conversation. More information at www.aberdeenrenewables.com

