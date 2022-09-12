Seaway 7 looks for $650m financing to complete wind vessels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Seaway 7 looks for $650m financing to complete wind vessels

Seaway 7 (OSLO:SEAW7) has set out new financial plans which include a $200 million rights issue, as it looks to shore up capital to complete construction of two offshore wind vessels.
By Andrew Dykes
12/09/2022, 1:10 pm Updated: 12/09/2022, 1:12 pm
Render of Seaway Alfa Lift vessel.

The Oslo-listed firm, part of the Subsea 7 group, said it planned to secure $650 million in financing commitments to cover its working capital needs over the coming years.

The company was formed last year via the combination of Subsea 7’s renewables division with Norwegian offshore vessel group OHT.

It has two significant newbuild vessels under construction – Seaway Alfa Lift and Seaway Ventus – which it said would represent the main avenue for capital expenditure in the coming years.

Alfa Lift is a 148-metre semi-submersible offshore wind foundation installation vessel, while Ventus is a self-propelled jack-up aimed at installing turbines and XL monopile foundations.

Both vessels are anticipated to be delivered during 2023 and to enter operations in the first half of 2024.

Alongside these newbuild vessels, the company’s expenditure forecast also allows for potential upgrades and new equipment on other vessels within its fleet.

All told, it expects capital expenditure from Q3 2022 through to the completion of the newbuild program to total some $550m.

In addition to funding these commitments, Seaway 7 said it would arrange an additional $100m in funding capacity to cater for any unplanned capital needs, bringing total funding to $650m.

To raise this sum, the company said it had secured commitments from its three largest shareholders – Subsea7 (72%), Songa (14.32%) and Lotus Marine (7.16%) – to undertake a fully underwritten rights issue for approximately $200m.

A syndicate of banks will also provide a $300m revolving credit facility, drawable on the successful completion of the rights issue and guaranteed by Subsea.

A further $150m shareholder revolving credit facility will be provided by Subsea7, if the firm fully draws upon the above revolving credit facility. Seaway 7 said it expects that this bridge finance facility will be replaced by alternative core debt financing prior to being drawn down.

The net proceeds from the rights issue will be used to fund the newbuild vessels, and are subject to approval by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting to be held in early Q4 2022.

