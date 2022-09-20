Ramaphosa cuts trip short in face of Eskom outages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Ramaphosa cuts trip short in face of Eskom outages

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has cut short his foreign travels and hurried home as the load shedding crisis mounts.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/09/2022, 2:07 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Load shedding will continue, Eskom has warned, while it carries out maintenance and aims for improvement by late 2021.
Source: Eskom

Ramaphosa blamed the country’s “ageing power stations” and said the crisis underscored the need to adopt his proposals from July.

“On Sunday, I held an urgent virtual meeting with Ministers and officials on the reasons for the current load shedding, and the steps being taken to reduce the severity and frequency of load shedding in the coming days and weeks. Eskom has already announced some of the measures it is taking and we will remain seized with this issue until the situation is resolved,” he said.

Eskom upped load shedding to Stage 6 over the weekend, although reducing this to Stage 5 as of this morning. Stage 5 means the country is short by 5,000 MW, Stage 6 means a shortage of 6,000 MW. Should the country reach Stage 8, this would mean customers would only have power for half the day.

The state-owned Eskom launched three programmes to secure more power.

It aims to sign a first supply agreement this week. It has approval to secure at least 1,000 MW of additional power. The company has three strands to procure additional power.

The standard offer sees Eskom buying power at an established price. The emergency generator programme would buy power that is more expensive. This allows independent suppliers to compete with Eskom’s plants in the internal market.

The third option is a bilateral power import. A number of countries have expressed interest in supplying surplus power to South Africa, Eskom said.

Eskom expects to buy around 1,000 MW from local suppliers and import another 2,000 MW.

Currently, planned outages are at 5,411 MW, with another 16,326 MW unavailable owing to breakdowns.

Ramaphosa held talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington last week. The South African warned that if power supplies were erratic domestically, his working visits would not be enough.

“Building strong partnerships with other countries is important, but it is not enough. That is why we are working to make our economy more competitive, more efficient and more attractive to both international and local companies. First and foremost, we have to overcome the electricity crisis,” he said.

Emergency maintenance and outages have put a strain on Eskom’s finances. Diesel supplies at the company’s Ankerlig plant have fallen to 32%, CEO Andre de Ruyter said, “which is too low for comfort”.

He described the company’s ability to buy liquid fuel as “an issue”. Eskom has spent 7.7 billion rand ($433 million) since April buying diesel.

