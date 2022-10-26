TotalEnergies forms 12GW JV with Brazil’s Casa dos Ventos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

TotalEnergies forms 12GW JV with Brazil’s Casa dos Ventos

TotalEnergies is to form a new joint venture to develop and operate wind and solar assets held by Brazil’s Casa dos Ventos.
By Andrew Dykes
26/10/2022, 8:01 am
Casa dos Ventos' Folha Larga Sul wind farm, Brazil.
TotalEnergies (PARIS:TTE) will pay a cash consideration of $550 million and up to $30 million in earn-out to complete the acquisition, in exchange for around one-third (34%) of the Brazil-based joint venture (JV).

Casa dos Ventos (CDV) will hold the remaining 66%.

In addition, TotalEnergies will have the option to acquire an additional 15% equity share in the JV after 5 years.

The developer’s portfolio includes 700 MW of operational onshore wind capacity, 1 GW of onshore wind under construction, and a combined 2.8 GW of onshore wind and 1.6 GW of solar projects under “well advanced development”, with completion dates in the next five years.

The newly formed venture will also have the right to acquire current and new projects being developed by CDV as they reach execution stage, accessing an additional portfolio of at least 6 GW, TotalEnergies said.

The integrated energy group said it would be able to drive growth through its global presence in the corporate PPA market, global purchasing power and trading expertise, while its balance sheet would enable the JV to improve its financing cost.

CDV, which has developed 25% of the onshore wind assets in operation today in Brazil, will bring its knowledge of the Brazilian market and a very high-quality portfolio, as it shifts from a pure-play developer to a producer business model.

“After Adani Green in India and Clearway in the United States, I am delighted with this new major partnership in Brazil, with Casa dos Ventos, the leader in onshore wind energy. With this transaction, TotalEnergies acquires not less than a leading position in the Brazilian renewable energy market, one of the most dynamic merchant markets in the world. This market fits our strategy of taking advantage of the growth of the deregulated power markets, which is crucial to the energy transition,” said TotalEnergies chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné.

“With a total of 12 GW in operation, construction and development, both wind and solar, this transaction is an additional step in TotalEnergies ambition to reach 100 GW of renewable production by 2030 and in its transformation into a sustainable and profitable multi-energy company.”

“The partnership between Casa dos Ventos and TotalEnergies was structured to maximize the complementarities and synergies between the companies. In addition to its financial strength, TotalEnergies’ global footprint will contribute to the expansion of our client portfolio and enhance our knowledge in new fields of the energy transition. We are confident that this partnership positions us in a strategic role to lead the sustainable energy agenda in Brazil,” said Mario Araripe, founder and president of Casa dos Ventos.

