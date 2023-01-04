Gas plunge means cash for Sunak, but no relief yet for consumers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gas plunge means cash for Sunak, but no relief yet for consumers

UK government subsidies for household energy bills are expected to plunge to a sliver of their current levels with a slump in wholesale prices.
By Bloomberg
04/01/2023, 10:51 am
© Chris Ratcliffe/BloombergAn electricity transmission tower near residential houses with lights on in Upminster, UK, on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Support may fall to £3 billion ($3.62 billion) in the fiscal year that begins in April, from £25 billion during the current period, according to estimates by Investec.

By July, energy tariffs are poised to fall below the government’s energy price guarantee for the first time since it was rolled out in October. Relatively mild weather so far this season has contributed to lower-than-expected power and natural gas demand, easing the burden on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration as soaring energy costs fuel historic inflation.

Record high prices forced the government to augment support for consumers beyond the regulator’s energy price cap that has been in place since 2017 to limit the maximum charges on an average bill.

“This must be a relief to government,” Investec analyst Martin Young wrote. “Households would also benefit, but prices remain elevated versus historic levels, and with other bills rising, the cost-of-living crisis remains real and devastating for many.”

That’s because suppliers hedge in advance, in line with how the price cap is calculated.

Price Caps

Energy prices soared across Europe after Russia curtailed natural gas supplies to the region amid its war in Ukraine. With consumers facing high power costs, the UK pledged about £60 billion in energy-bill aid for households and businesses until April.

Ofgem has long set a price cap — based on wholesale prices — to limit the amount that suppliers can charge. As the crisis unfolded last year, prices soared, squeezing customers. In October, the government set its own Energy Price Guarantee to determine what households can be charged for energy. The government has been compensating suppliers for wholesale costs above the EPG level.

The EPG is set to rise to £3,000 a year from April, from £2,500 currently. Meanwhile, Ofgem’s price cap could fall as low as £2,640 from July, according to Young, who advocates a social tariff so poorer households pay less than average.

Estimates published on Wednesday by consultancy Cornwall Insight see July’s level falling to £2,800. It’s harder to predict cap levels far into the future because the methodology sets the cap based on prices as they get closer to the relevant billing period.

The tariff caps are representative of what a typical household would pay for their energy each year, based on limits of unit costs of electricity and gas. The government is separately subsidizing business energy costs through another program.

