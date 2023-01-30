BP to bring online five ‘resilient hydrocarbon’ projects in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

BP to bring online five ‘resilient hydrocarbon’ projects in 2023

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
30/01/2023, 5:17 pm Updated: 30/01/2023, 5:20 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Allister Thomas/DCT MediaBP
Gordon Birrell, executive vice president Production and Operations at BP, interviewed by Steve Sedgwick (right) in Florence.

BP (LON: BP) has said it is on course to deliver five “resilient hydrocarbon” projects this year, as it prepares to report its results for 2022.

Gordon Birrell, head of production and operations at BP and a key lieutenant of CEO Bernard Looney, teased new developments during the Baker Hughes Annual Meeting in Florence today.

“Starting with resilient hydrocarbons, we brought on 13 major projects in the last three years, we’ve got another five to bring on this year, including some huge projects in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea and the Tangguh in Indonesia which is LNG of course.”

BP is 50% owner of Seagull – operated by Neptune Energy – which will come online in the UK this year.

Once ready, the 50 million-barrel project will be tied-back to BP’s ETAP hub, expected in the first half of this year.

BP
The BP ETAP installation.

Other BP projects expected in 2023 include Mad Dog Phase 2 in the Gulf of Mexico, Azeri Central East in Azerbaijan, the Tangguh LNG expansion in Indonesia and Tortue Phase 1 on on the Mauritania and Senegal maritime border.

BP will report its full-year results next week as big oil is collectively expected to report profits of almost $200bn.

It’s also nearly three years since BP unveiled its net zero strategy, and a vow to slash oil and gas production by 40% by 2030.

For now, the firm seems committed to adding barrels via the “resilient hydrocarbons” portfolio.

Mr Birrell said recent events including the pandemic and security of supply concerns have made the company “confident as ever” in its strategy.

“We still put the vast majority of our capital into what we call resilient hydrocarbons, that’s oil production, gas production and refining, which I’m responsible for.

“But a growing amount, and a continuing growing amount of capital going into other forms of energy – so helping the energy system of the world to change.”

As part of that, BP has “significant investments” in low carbon, such as a 30 gigawatt pipeline in solar and wind “which is well on its way to our target of 50 gigawatts we set out three years ago”.

The firm is also a major investor in biofuel.

BP’s 2022 results are out on February 7.

