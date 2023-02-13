‘Lobbying’ and ‘education’ needed to drive CCUS policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

‘Lobbying’ and ‘education’ needed to drive CCUS policy

By Ryan Duff
13/02/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC ThoFNS 2023 CCUS workshop
FNS 2023 CCUS workshop

A group of 30 delegates from across the energy sector recently attended a workshop on the future of carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) and agreed that education is needed to ensure its success in the UK.

Delegates were split into three groups, led by Beena Sharma, chief executive of CCU International, Iain Martin, CCUS theme lead for Net Zero Technology Centre and Ildiko Kiss, new energy business development manager at SLB.

© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho
Beema Sharma presenting at FNS 2023

Ms Sharma described the event saying: “The focus of the workshop was on CCUS, the challenges and how we overcome these.

“30 delegates from the industry took part in the session delving deeper into policy, regulation, and technology.

“The delegates were split into 3 groups to tackle specific questions with a focus on discussing potential solutions to the challenges CCUS brings and how we can come together to work on those solutions.

“Discussions also revolved around the role CCS and in particular the role of CCU and whether or not we should be considering utilisation whilst we work on the challenges that CCS pose.

“The group discussed the many uses for captured CO2 as well as the drawbacks.”

© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho
FNS 2023 CCUS workshop

Hosted at Energy Voice’s third annual Future North Sea event, a selection of experts got together after watching presentations and panel discussions on “Operational Excellence” and “Decarbonised Production”.

The CCU boss explained what the key takeaways from the room were once the workshop had ended: “The attendees overall concluded that the industry could do more to drive policy through lobbying, but education would be more impactful.

“They also concluded that there is a need for technology advancement at speed but with collaboration in mind and not competition within the industry.

“And finally, the group concluded that both CCS and CCU have a role to play in decarbonising production and achieving net zero by 2045 and beyond.”

