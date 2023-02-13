‘Lobbying’ and ‘education’ needed to drive CCUS policy

An error occurred. Please try again.

A group of 30 delegates from across the energy sector recently attended a workshop on the future of carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) and agreed that education is needed to ensure its success in the UK.

Delegates were split into three groups, led by Beena Sharma, chief executive of CCU International, Iain Martin, CCUS theme lead for Net Zero Technology Centre and Ildiko Kiss, new energy business development manager at SLB.

© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho

Ms Sharma described the event saying: “The focus of the workshop was on CCUS, the challenges and how we overcome these.

“30 delegates from the industry took part in the session delving deeper into policy, regulation, and technology.

“The delegates were split into 3 groups to tackle specific questions with a focus on discussing potential solutions to the challenges CCUS brings and how we can come together to work on those solutions.

“Discussions also revolved around the role CCS and in particular the role of CCU and whether or not we should be considering utilisation whilst we work on the challenges that CCS pose.

“The group discussed the many uses for captured CO2 as well as the drawbacks.”

© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho

Hosted at Energy Voice’s third annual Future North Sea event, a selection of experts got together after watching presentations and panel discussions on “Operational Excellence” and “Decarbonised Production”.

The CCU boss explained what the key takeaways from the room were once the workshop had ended: “The attendees overall concluded that the industry could do more to drive policy through lobbying, but education would be more impactful.

“They also concluded that there is a need for technology advancement at speed but with collaboration in mind and not competition within the industry.

“And finally, the group concluded that both CCS and CCU have a role to play in decarbonising production and achieving net zero by 2045 and beyond.”