Seaway 7 seals deal for $300m offshore wind cable contract

Seaway 7 (Euronext Growth: SEAW7) has sealed the deal on an offshore wind contract worth over $300 million, following a run of similar awards for Scottish projects such as Seagreen and Moray West.

The company – the renewables and heavy lifting arm of Subsea 7 (Euronext Growth: SUBC) – confirmed Tuesday that it had secured a cabling contract worth between $300-500m for an undisclosed offshore wind project.

This agreement will see the firm take responsibility for the transportation and installation of inner-array and export power cables, and respective cable protection systems with work beginning this year and continuing until 2025.

The work remains subject to a final investment decision from the as-yet unnamed client.

It follows a busy schedule for the offshore construction group in Scottish waters, including last year’s successful delivery of the final jacket for the Seagreen project to the marshalling yard in Nigg.

The company shared images of the accomplishment on its LinkedIn at the time which can be viewed on an Energy Voice gallery.

In total, 23 deliveries carrying 114 jackets were successfully and safely received at the Port of Nigg, through collaboration between Seaway 7 and the project developer SSE Renewables, as well as COSCO, Global Energy Group and Mammoet.