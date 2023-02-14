Seaway 7 seals deal for $300m offshore wind cable contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Seaway 7 seals deal for $300m offshore wind cable contract

By Ryan Duff
14/02/2023, 5:16 pm Updated: 14/02/2023, 5:16 pm
Render of Seaway Alfa Lift vessel.

Seaway 7 (Euronext Growth: SEAW7) has sealed the deal on an offshore wind contract worth over $300 million, following a run of similar awards for Scottish projects such as Seagreen and Moray West.

The company – the renewables and heavy lifting arm of Subsea 7 (Euronext Growth: SUBC) – confirmed Tuesday that it had secured a cabling contract worth between $300-500m for an undisclosed offshore wind project.

This agreement will see the firm take responsibility for the transportation and installation of inner-array and export power cables, and respective cable protection systems with work beginning this year and continuing until 2025.

The work remains subject to a final investment decision from the as-yet unnamed client.

It follows a busy schedule for the offshore construction group in Scottish waters, including last year’s successful delivery of the final jacket for the Seagreen project to the marshalling yard in Nigg.

The company shared images of the accomplishment on its LinkedIn at the time which can be viewed on an Energy Voice gallery.

In total, 23 deliveries carrying 114 jackets were successfully and safely received at the Port of Nigg, through collaboration between Seaway 7 and the project developer SSE Renewables, as well as COSCO, Global Energy Group and Mammoet.

