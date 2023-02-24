Indonesia’s Pertamina holds $600m geothermal IPO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Indonesia’s Pertamina holds $600m geothermal IPO

By Andrew Dykes
24/02/2023, 4:50 pm Updated: 24/02/2023, 4:51 pm
© Shutterstock / Harinnita DettaLampung, Indonesia. Steam separators at a Geothermal Energy Plant in Sumatera, Indonesia.
Indonesian state-backed developer Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE) has concluded its first IPO, raising just shy of $600m.

The geothermal developer made its debut on a Jakarta exchange on Friday, having floated more than 10.3 million shares, roughly 25% of the company, at 875 Indonesian rupiah a share – a total of equivalent to around $595m.

The geothermal energy company now trades on the main board of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) under the ticker symbol “PGEO” (IJ:PGEO).

It marks the first of two IPOs planned for Pertamina units this year, with the group’s upstream division Pertamina Hulu Energi, set to float a 10% to 15% stake later in 2023.

PGE president director Ahmad Yuniarto said the company’s intention was to build out its installed capacity by more than 600 MW by 2027.

The IPO also “supports PGE’s ambition to continue to grow and develop the entire value chain of Indonesia’s Geothermal resources, in accordance with PGE’s tag line ‘Energizing a Green Future’”, he said.

The groups new investors include a raft of domestic and foreign investors, from the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) to UAE-based fund and developer Masdar.

The investment marks Masdar’s entrance into the geothermal energy sector, with Indonesia forming the second-largest market for such generation in the world.

Masdar chairman Sultan Al Jaber said: “Through its investment in PGE, Masdar is demonstrating its continuing commitment to Indonesia’s energy transition and its support of one of the major focus areas of the upcoming COP28, which is to provide practical energy security solutions while reducing emissions.”

PGE has been operating geothermal facilities in Indonesia for the last 40 years with a portfolio capacity exceeding 1.87GW of capacity, both as owner-operator and under joint ventures.

Its 672 MW of operated capacity includes 6 geothermal areas at Kamojang in West Java (235MW), Karaha in West Java (30MW), Lahendong in North Sulawesi (120MW), Ulubelu in Lampung (220MW), Lumut Balai in South Sumatra (55 MW) and Sibayak in North Sumatra (12MW).

Meanwhile, Indonesia intends to more than double its overall installed geothermal capacity from 2.8 GW last year to 6.2 GW by 2030, while the Government looks to meet net-zero emissions by 2060.

