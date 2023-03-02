Subsea 7 hails decade-high orders but income stays flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Subsea 7 hails decade-high orders but income stays flat

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
02/03/2023, 8:12 am Updated: 02/03/2023, 8:13 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Subsea 7Subsea 7

Subsea 7 (OSLO: SUBC) has hailed order intake of $7bn for 2022, its largest since 2013.

However, after a $100m tax charge, Subsea 7 saw flat net income, staying at $36m, the same as 2021.

Subsea 7 said it booked a $36 increase in taxes compared to 2021, driven by an increase in income tax combined with “irrecoverable withholding taxes in certain jurisdictions”.

Before tax, the firm had income of $136.3m, up from $100.7m in 2021.

Revenues of $5.1bn increased by 3% on the prior year, reflecting 6% growth in Subsea and Conventional.

But that was offset by an 11% reduction in Renewables – in large part driven by costs incurred on the Formosa 2 project in Taiwan.

Subsea 7 has also today announced plans to acquire more shares – 21.57% – of its renewables subsidiary Seaway 7, taking its total holding to 93.94%.

The firm is acquiring the shares from Songa Capital AS, West Coast Invest AS and Lotus Marine AS.

Announcing full-year results today, CEO John Evans hailed a “resurgence in demand” for the firm’s services, with backlog now at over $9bn.

In particular, he pointed to tightening of the vessel market for subsea work as demand for energy picked up, alongside collaboration partnerships, such as its alliance with AkerBP and Aker Solutions which led to $1.8bn of new orders in Norway.

“2022 was a year of strong momentum for Subsea7 as the recovery in our subsea market gathered pace.

