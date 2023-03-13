Watch: Construction begins on ‘world first’ H100 project in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Watch: Construction begins on ‘world first’ H100 project in Fife

By Ryan Duff
13/03/2023, 4:40 pm
© Bloomberguk hydrogen
The chemical symbol for hydrogen on a storage tank

Gas distribution company SGN has begun construction on its H100 project’s hydrogen homes demonstration facility in fife.

At an event last week, SGN hosted an event which welcomed senior members of Fife Council and local housing associations as its project surpassed its minimum goal of signing up 270 participants and is continuing to allow more households to opt-in.

The new demonstration facility will be made up of two hydrogen show homes in which visitors will be able to try out hydrogen-powered domestic appliances.

Councillor David Ross, leader of Fife Council, said: “I am delighted to help mark the start of construction of the hydrogen demonstration facility.

“By enabling residents, visitors and businesses to see clean, green hydrogen in action the H100 Fife project will demonstrate to local people how Fife is at the forefront of tackling climate change.”

Set to open “this summer”, the show homes are being built by contractors Marshalls Construction in Fife Energy Park alongside the project’s hydrogen production and storage site.

SGN chief executive, Mark Wild, said: “We’re delighted to announce that we’ve gone beyond our minimum target of 270 households registering to take part in H100 Fife, and are still welcoming more homes in the area.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received from residents and the wider community.

“The demo homes will allow people to see for themselves that hydrogen boilers and appliances are very similar to their natural gas equivalents.

“We look forward to successfully delivering the project and providing critical evidence which will help decarbonise home heating.”

In 2020 it was announced that the H100 project had received an £18 million funding boost as it planned to see 300 homes sign up for the clean heating network.

The H100 Fife project enables households in Buckhaven and Denbeath to opt-in to be supplied with hydrogen through a new network which is due to go live in 2024.

Councillor David Alexander of the Levenmouth Area Committee described the initiative that allows homes access to 100% green hydrogen as a “world first.”

Chair of Levenmouth Area Committee Councillor Colin Davidson added: “The H100 Fife project continues to gather pace and support from residents and businesses.

“I am very pleased over 270 households have volunteered to participated so far, and that SGN continues to engage and support residents to highlight the huge benefits it’ll bring.

“SGN is also providing much needed support to local organisations and causes, demonstrating their commitment to Levenmouth and the surrounding area.”

