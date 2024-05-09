Further doubts on hydrogen home heating as town pilot delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Further doubts on hydrogen home heating as town pilot delayed

By Mathew Perry
09/05/2024, 1:16 pm Updated: 09/05/2024, 1:20 pm
© Supplied by ShutterstockHydrogen cylinders, which will be part of the bid to cut UK emissions
Hydrogen storage cylinders

The UK government has decided not to progress work on a hydrogen heating town pilot scheme until after 2026, after a village trial in Redcar was scrapped in December.

The decision raises further doubts about the role of hydrogen in decarbonising home heating in the UK, after another trial in the Cheshire village of Whitby was also called off last year following protests.

In a statement, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said the decision follows “careful consideration” after the decision to scrap the Redcar trial.

“We believe that low carbon hydrogen may have a role to play in heat decarbonisation, alongside heat pumps and heat networks, but in slower time in some locations,” DESNZ said.

“We plan to take a decision in 2026 on whether, and if so how, hydrogen will contribute to heating decarbonisation.”

DESNZ said it would assess evidence from the ongoing H100 hydrogen trial in Fife and similar schemes in Europe, as well as its own research, to inform its decision.

© Supplied by DNV
Workers install a hydrogen powered boiler in Fife.

DESNZ senior policy adviser Matthew Aylott said the UK government expects heat pumps, alongside district heat networks, to be “the principal means of decarbonising heat in people’s homes”.

‘Game over’ for hydrogen home heating?

The town pilot delay adds further doubt around the future of UK hydrogen use, with gas network operator SGN having already pushed back its H100 trial by 12 months.

A recent report from the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) stating there is “no public policy case” for hydrogen for heating homes.

The NIC report followed a 2022 review of more than two dozens studies which found hydrogen will not have a major role to play in heating UK homes.

Responding to the news on social media, Net Zero Industry Innovation Centre professor in decarbonisation Dawid Hank said “finally someone made the right call” on hydrogen use for domestic heating.

“The amount of effort could have been better spent on raising awareness around energy efficiency and heat pumps,” Mr Hank said.

UK Networks Services managing director Simon Gallagher also welcomed the move, saying that “despite the intense lobbying, the raw economics of hydrogen for mass heating will rule it out”.

“The government seems to agree now, which is good because this is all public money getting spent on projects that will tell us what we already know – hydrogen cannot be used for residential heating at scale,” Mr Gallagher said.

Meanwhile, former UK energy minister Chris Skidmore said it is “time to accept it is game over for hydrogen for domestic heating”.

Recommended for you

Tags