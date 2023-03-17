Singapore moves ahead with plan to import clean energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Singapore moves ahead with plan to import clean energy

By Bloomberg
17/03/2023, 6:59 am
© Supplied by Keppel O&MKeppel Shipyard in Singapore
Keppel Shipyard in Singapore

Singapore took further steps toward its goal of sourcing renewable power abroad by inking agreements with Indonesia and Cambodia.

Indonesia and Singapore agreed to jointly develop renewables that could help supply the city-state. The countries signed a memorandum of understanding to create a framework for commercial cooperation on renewables, transmission infrastructure and cross-border electricity trading, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

The move signals that Indonesia will endorse exporting clean power, after the nation’s officials last year debated whether to ban or restrict deliveries to keep more supply at home. Singapore, which currently generates 95% of its electricity using natural gas, seeks to import around 30% of its needs by 2035 as it decarbonizes its economy.

To help meet that goal, Keppel Infrastructure Holdings said it obtained conditional regulatory approval from Singapore’s Energy Market Authority to import 1 gigawatt of renewable capacity from Cambodia.

The project will include a new subsea cable of more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) connecting Cambodia with Singapore, the EMA said in an emailed statement. That’s further than major current interconnectors such as the UK-Norway North Sea Link.

Indonesia and Singapore also signed a pact to boost foreign investment and develop a renewables manufacturing industry on the Riau Islands, which are near the city-state, the Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore said Thursday. The so-called Green Corridor plan would leverage proposed investments in generation for Indonesian needs and for export to Singapore, it said.

Companies are seeking to unleash Indonesia’s solar potential, which it also plans to rely on to meet its own climate goals. Indonesia is also emerging as a key power provider to Singapore, which has limited options for carbon-free generation domestically, after Malaysia banned exports of renewable energy in 2021.

Cambodia’s Royal Group Power will supply electricity generated from 4 gigawatts of installed solar, hydro and potentially wind capacity for the Keppel project. Subject to other approvals, power exports are expected to commence post-2030.

Singapore’s government plans to review other power import proposals and will grant conditional approvals before the end of the year, according to the EMA.

