Renewables/Energy Transition

Maersk Supply Service sold in near £560 million deal

By Ryan Duff
20/03/2023, 1:21 pm
© Supplied by Maersk Supply ServicMaersk Supply Service's newbuild wind installation vessel (WIV).
A.P. Moller – Maersk has signed a deal with A.P. Moller Holding for an intended divestment of Maersk Supply Service.

Agreed for £559.64 million, the deal, once completed, will see a wind installation vessel which Maersk describes as “pioneering” and changing hands.

Until the contract is approved by the relevant authorities, the service business will remain a subsidiary of Maersk which will run the business independently as usual.

As the transaction is between related parties, a fairness opinion has been obtained from DNB Bank ASA.

Following this transaction, Maersk Supply Service will continue trading under its current name and will continue to use Maersk branding and signage.

‘a leading offshore marine company’

Maersk’s chief financial officer, Patrick Jany, said: “We are very pleased to see Maersk Supply Service will be able to continue to further develop new solutions for the green transition of the offshore sector under a new long-term ownership.

“This transaction validates the excellent work done by the team in the last years. At the same time, it marks the completion of our initial decision to divest all energy-related activities and focus on truly integrated logistics.”

Martin Larsen, chief financial officer at A.P. Moller Holding added: “The capabilities and vessels Maersk Supply Service have built over more than 50 years supporting the oil and gas energy industry are much needed within offshore renewable energy, especially in the wind industry.

“As new owners we will drive a transition of Maersk Supply Service to over time become a leading offshore marine company servicing the offshore wind industry.

“At the same time, we are pleased that this concludes the separation of energy-related activities from A.P. Moller – Maersk as initiated in 2016.”

Maersk Supply Service Forza subsea support vessel. Supplied by Maersk Supply Service

Founded in 1967, the firm currently owns 36 vessels which are manned by more than 1,300 crew members.

In addition to the crew members on the firm’s books, the offshore marine services company also employs 300 onshore staff worldwide.

Late last year the Maersk subsidiary and Stiesdal Offshore set out plans to offer what they described as a “comprehensive and integrated” engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) solutions for floating foundations and moorings.

