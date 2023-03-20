Equinor offloads minority stake in Statfjord feild in $220m deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Equinor offloads minority stake in Statfjord feild in $220m deal

By Ryan Duff
20/03/2023, 1:24 pm
© Supplied by Øyvind Hagen / EquinStatfjord A
Statfjord A

Equinor has signed a deal to offload 28% of its working interest in the Statfjord area to fellow Norwegian firm, OKEA.

With an effective date of the 1st of January 2023, the total consideration is $220 million plus a contingent payment element based on oil and gas prices over a 3-year period.

The deal provides OKEA with a 28% working interest in the PL037 license, plus a 23.9% share in the Statfjord Unit, 28% in Statfjord Nord, 14% in Statfjord Øst Unit and 15.4% in Sygna Unit.

Following the transaction with OKEA, Equinor will have a 54.7% working interest and remain the operator of the Statfjord field.

However, the closing of the transaction is subject to government approval which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

‘long-term portfolio optimisation’

The Statfjord A platform
The Statfjord A platform

Camilla Salthe, senior vice president for field life extension at Equinor, said: “With this transaction, we continue to optimize our oil and gas portfolio, welcoming an industrial player with late-life expertise into the Statfjord partnership.

“This will contribute to diversification and high value-creation from the Statfjord area in the years to come.”

Ms Salthe continued: “Taken together with the recent acquisitions from Wellesley in Norway, the transaction demonstrates Equinor’s approach to long-term portfolio optimisation and high-grading.”

The history of Statfjord

The Statfjord C platform
The Statfjord C platform

This comes less than a year after it was reported that Centrica had signed a $50m agreement to hand minority stakes in Statfjord to Equinor.

The deal was initially signed in December 2021, this acquisition resulted in Equinor holding a 78.6% working interest in Statfjord Unit, with Vår Energi holding the remaining interest.

Just two months after the announcement of that deal, in August 2022, it was reported that Equinor was considering a partial sale of its stake in the Norwegian field.

“We still have high expectations for Statfjord and by developing new ways of working we aim to extend the lifetime of the field towards 2040 and reduce emissions with 50% by 2030,” added Ms Salthe.

Since production started in 1979, Statfjord has produced more than 5.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent and created gross revenues of over £128.5 billion.

