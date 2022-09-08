Maersk, Stiesdal plot floating wind partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Maersk, Stiesdal plot floating wind partnership

Maersk Supply Service and Stiesdal Offshore have mooted plans to offer integrated EPCI services for the burgeoning floating offshore wind market.
By Andrew Dykes
08/09/2022, 10:49 am
Rendering of a Maersk Supply vessel and Tetra floating wind foundation.

The two Danish companies would offer what they described as a “comprehensive and integrated” engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) solutions for floating foundations and moorings.

The firms said joint services would span foundation design, fabrication, assembly and installation for developers looking to scale up projects from demonstrations to full commercial operation. This approach would support faster installations and reduce the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) from floating wind.

Stiesdal has already worked on the “Tetra” system since 2017 – a suite of floating foundations based on factory-made modules assembled with maintenance-free joints – which it says reduces manufacturing time and costs.

The Danish engineering group built and installed the first Tetra floater off the west coast of Norway in 2021, in partnership with Shell, RWE and TEPCO Renewable Power.

Meanwhile, Maersk Supply Service says it would leverage its expertise in towing and mooring, alongside project management, engineering and its offshore vessel fleet. It has already undertaken floating projects, having recently executed a mooring system installation for the Saitec DemoSath scheme offshore Bilbao.

“With this partnership, we want to offer our customers a combined EPCI solution for floating wind foundation design, fabrication, assembly and installation. We believe this will simplify the value chain in the growing floating wind sector, which is still in the early stages, but which will also by necessity see rapid expansion and growth in the coming decade,” explained Maersk Supply Service chief executive Steen S. Karstensen.

In practice, Maersk will act as lead contractor and key contact for clients on any projects carried out as part of the collaboration, with Stiesdal acting as a subcontractor.

The logistics group recently confirmed investment in its first newbuild vessel dedicated entirely to offshore wind, which is planned to be ready for operation on the US East Coast by the mid-2020s.

“Maersk Supply Service is a global operator with decades of world-leading marine services to its name. Stiesdal has the technologies for developing competitive floating offshore wind on a truly global scale. I am confident that with the combined capabilities of the two companies we can fulfil a significant share of the ambitious targets being set for floating wind in the coming decade,” added Stiesdal chief technology officer Henrik Stiesdal.

