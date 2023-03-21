SSE pledges £100m for major Scottish pumped hydro site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

SSE pledges £100m for major Scottish pumped hydro site

By Ryan Duff
21/03/2023, 12:01 am
© Supplied by SSESSE's Coire Glas project.
SSE is set to pledge £100 million to Britain’s biggest pumped hydro storage scheme in four decades.

Scotland’s cabinet secretary for net zero and energy representative will be in attendance as SSE makes the announcement at its facility in Perth and Kinross.

This will go towards Coire Glas, which is located on the shores of Loch Lochy, between Fort William and Inverness.

If approved, the facility is expected to require a capital investment of over £1.5 billion to construct and would be the first pumped hydro storage scheme to be built in the UK for 40 years.

The Scottish Government provided planning consent for the project in 2020.

Net Zero and Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Today’s announcement is a significant and important milestone on the journey towards delivering the Coire Glas project.

“If built, Coire Glas will more than double Britain’s long-duration electricity storage capacity – allowing the grid to more flexibly deploy renewable electricity.

“The Scottish Government has long been supportive of pumped hydro storage capacity, which we believe will play a key role in the energy transition and is a vital component of a more flexible, resilient and secure electricity supply.

UK government approval

SSE still awaits the UK Government’s decision on how it intends to financially support the deployment of long-duration electricity storage, as set out in last year’s British Energy Security Strategy.

The firm says this could include the introduction by the UK Government of a ‘revenue stabilisation mechanism’ in the form of an adapted Cap and Floor scheme to support investment in long-duration storage.

Mr Matheson added: “It is critical that the UK Government puts in place the appropriate market and regulatory arrangements to support the industry’s development as a matter of urgency.

“Only with a supportive policy environment can this sector realise its full potential.”

The firm behind the project plans on making a final investment decision on the project by 2024, “subject to positive development progress and the prevailing policy environment,” the company wirtes.

Following this, there are plans to fully construct and commission the pumped storage scheme by 2031.

What is Corie Glas?

Once complete the project will have the potential of delivering 30GWh of long-duration storage.

When SSE starts production at the facility, the company claims it will reach the energy output to power three million homes in five minutes.

The firm added that this generation would be able to deliver energy 24 hours a day, providing “non-stop” flexible power.

The scheme would take excess energy from the grid to pump water 500 meters up a hill from Loch Lochy to an upper reservoir (equivalent to nearly 11,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools) where it would be stored before being released to power the grid when the wind cannot meet customer demand.

Coire Glas is expected to be one of the biggest engineering projects in the Scottish Highlands since the 1943 Hydro-Electric Development (Scotland) Act.

At its peak, this project has the potential of creating 500 construction jobs in the area.

Moving forward

Around half of the £100m development investment will now be allocated to the pre-construction refinement phase of the Coire Glas project.

This includes aener package of site investigation works which have now commenced and will complete later this year.

The construction of a major exploratory tunnel to enable the project team to fully assess the geological conditions will also be included.

Finance director at SSE, Gregor Alexander, said: “Coire Glas will be one of the most ambitious energy infrastructure projects the UK has ever seen and is a key component of SSE’s commitment to helping lead Scotland and the UK’s energy transition.

“If delivered around the turn of the decade, Coire Glas could play a crucial role in getting the UK to net zero.

“Our investment commitment today also signals a significant down payment by SSE to keep this critical project moving forwards.

“And our ability to reach a positive final investment decision will clearly depend on the prevailing policy environment for long-duration electricity storage and long-term infrastructure projects more broadly.

“Whilst Coire Glas doesn’t need subsidy, it does require more certainty around its revenues and it is critically important the UK Government urgently confirms its intention on exactly how they will help facilitate the deployment of such projects.”

