Welsh economy to be ‘transformed’ as two freeports are given green light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Welsh economy to be ‘transformed’ as two freeports are given green light

By Press Association
23/03/2023, 7:14 am
© Supplied by Shutterstockceltic freeport
Milford Haven is no stranger to energy, as it has long been a major centre for the importing and refining of oil and gas.

Two freeports are to be created in Wales for the first time in a bid to boost the country’s economy, the UK and Welsh governments have announced.

The Celtic Freeport covering Milford Haven and Port Talbot in South Wales and Anglesey Freeport in North Wales are expected to attract almost £5 billion in investments and generate about 20,000 jobs by the end of the decade.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the freeports, which are each backed by £26 million in UK Government funding, will see communities across Wales “go from strength to strength”.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the freeports are expected to be operational by the end of the year and will “transform the Welsh economy, creating a stronger, fairer and greener future”.

Freeports are special areas within the UK’s borders where different economic regulations apply to incentivise investment and create global trading hubs.

Mr Sunak said: “Wales is a thriving part of the UK, and today’s new freeports will see businesses and opportunities for people in and around Anglesey, Port Talbot and Milford Haven go from strength to strength.

“Everyone deserves equality of opportunity and working closely with the Welsh Government has helped to deliver these fantastic new sites.

“Today’s freeports show the hard work being done day in, day out to bring new, high-skilled jobs to communities across Wales and deliver on my promise to grow the economy.”

Mr Drakeford said: “The Welsh Government has a clear economic mission to transform the Welsh economy, creating a stronger, fairer and greener future.

“The designation of these sites as Wales’ first freeports will reinforce that mission, building on the significant investments and partnerships we have made in these regions over many years.

“The joint working between Governments on the freeport programme should serve as a blueprint for future intergovernmental work on a whole range of issues.”

The two leaders are expected to meet in Wales on Thursday morning to officially announce the opening of the new freeports.

The pair will also hold an informal and private meeting to discuss how both governments can work together on job growth, sustainable regeneration and improving equality of opportunity in Wales, No 10 said.

Eight freeports have already been established in England and two green freeports in Scotland.

The Welsh freeports were decided on by both Governments during a joint bidding process which ended in November last year.

Both sites are said to have been chosen to exploit opportunities from renewable energies, and are expected to make a significant contribution to achieving the UK’s net-zero ambitions.

The Celtic Freeport plans focus on low carbon technologies, such as floating offshore wind (Flow), hydrogen, carbon-capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) and biofuels to support the accelerated reduction of carbon emissions.

Anglesey Freeport will focus on marine energy technology testing on the seabed, including tidal and wind.

The UK Government said its plans to create a low tax, investment zone in Wales, as announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in his spring Budget, will work “hand in hand with the freeport programme to generate sustainable economic growth and level up communities in Wales and across the UK”.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said Wales has “huge untapped potential” and the freeports will help “grow the economy, level up and spread opportunity”.

Welsh economy minister Vaughan Gething said ports considered to be “an intrinsic part of our rich industrial history” will now be “an engine room of our future economy”.

“This will help harness our abundant, economic potential domestically and internationally, whilst promoting fair work and sustainability here in Wales,” he added.

Senedd member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Samuel Kurtz, said the announcement was “the beginning of a new chapter for West Wales”.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts