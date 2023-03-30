Chancellor unveils govt’s green technology scheme with swipe at Joe Biden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chancellor unveils govt’s green technology scheme with swipe at Joe Biden

By Press Association
30/03/2023, 6:58 am
© Aaron Chown/PA Wirewindfall tax
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled the first step of the Government’s response to the US’ multibillion-dollar investment in green technology with a swipe at Joe Biden.

The President’s 430 billion US dollar (£348 billion) package is an attempt to make the economy environmentally friendly with tax credits for green technology.

But it has strained relations with European economies, including the UK, which have been frozen out of US markets, with Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch calling it “protectionist”.

Writing in The Times, Mr Hunt said Mr Biden was leading a “distortive” global subsidy race, arguing that the long-term solution to the threat of protectionism was “not subsidy but security”.

US oil © Photographer: Samuel Corum/Bloom
Joe Biden Photographer: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg

“Yes, we will continue to back industries of the future, however, we will target public funding in a strategic way in the areas where the UK has a clear competitive advantage,” the Chancellor said.

“We are not going toe-to-toe with our friends and allies in some distortive global subsidy race.”

He went on to say that the Government was investing £30 billion to support “our green industrial revolution, with an additional £6 billion for energy efficiency, and up to £20 billion for carbon capture, utilisation and storage”.

“While taxpayer support is important to kick-start new industries, we need to leverage billions more in private capital,” Mr Hunt said.

“Ultimately, the best and only way to ensure our energy independence is to invest in domestic sources of energy that fall outside (Russian President Vladimir) Putin or any autocrat’s control.

“We will do that by pulling every lever at our disposal to scale up cheap renewables and new nuclear, while maximising economically viable North Sea oil and gas as we transition.”

The Chancellor’s update to the green finance strategy, which is due to be published on Thursday, quickly drew criticism from Labour.

The shadow climate and net zero secretary Ed Miliband accused the Chancellor of “waving the white flag in the global race for green jobs”.

“Other countries are matching the ambition of the US, UK business says we must, but Tory dogma says No,” the MP said.

“Britain can’t afford a government that will make us losers in this race.”

Mr Miliband added that the strategy outlined by the Chancellor placed the UK “outside the emerging mainstream”.

“From Washington to Berlin… modern industrial policy requires active government, investing in partnership with business. Britain can’t afford another 5 years of this approach.”

