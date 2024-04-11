Australia plans IRA-style act to drive green manufacturing tilt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Australia plans IRA-style act to drive green manufacturing tilt

By Bloomberg
11/04/2024, 7:23 am Updated: 11/04/2024, 9:26 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockThe Albany Wind Farm (pictured) is one of the most spectacular and largest wind farms in Australia.
The Albany Wind Farm (pictured) is one of the most spectacular and largest wind farms in Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese plans an Inflation Reduction Act-style program to stimulate green manufacturing industries and drive his nation’s economy beyond its traditional minerals extraction base while bolstering economic security.

Albanese will announce the plan in a speech in the northeastern state of Queensland on Thursday, highlighting that it fits into a global shift of governments backing local industries.

There is a “new and widespread willingness to make economic interventions on the basis of national interest and national sovereignty,” he said.

By year’s end, Australia’s center-left Labor government will legislate the “Future Made in Australia Act,” which the prime minister intends as a catchall for “new and existing initiatives” to boost investment and create jobs in the fields of green manufacturing and high-tech.

The policy will be a pillar of next month’s budget, as well as a major feature of a second-term agenda for Albanese’s government, ahead of an election due by mid-2025.

The program is designed to move Australia up the green supply chain to capitalize further on its vast renewable-energy resources.

In a speech to the Queensland Media Club, Albanese will say that Australia is in a race with nations like the US, which is successfully operating a similar program under President Joe Biden that’s drawing swathes of capital into America’s renewable industries.

“Our government wants Australia to be in it to win it,” Albanese will say, according to excerpts of his speech distributed in advance. “Obviously, Australia cannot go dollar for dollar with the United States’ Inflation Reduction Act. But this is not an auction – it’s a competition.”

The move marks a reversal of decades of Australian government policy of withdrawing from efforts to shape the private sector, with the scrapping of tariffs and subsidies and signing of trade agreements that were part of a global push for countries to focus on what they did best.

Australia’s car industry was shuttered about 10 years ago as it became uncompetitive with consumers shifting to higher-quality imports.

The government in Canberra has recently been ramping up incentives for green manufacturing and the extraction of critical minerals vital for the renewables transition. But senior ministers have been keen for further support given growing competition internationally.

However, concerns that additional fiscal spending could damage efforts to bring inflation under control have kept a lid on a broader policy for much of Albanese’s first term. Now, as inflation begins to wane, the government is looking to boost growth and improve Australia’s economic security and industrial base.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts