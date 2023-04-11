Peterhead Port look to ‘great many’ energy transition opportunities

An error occurred. Please try again.

ScottishEnterprise and Peterhead Port Authority have commissioned a study on the opportunities the energy transition can bring the area.

The two firms have commissioned Royal HaskoningDHV, in partnership with port-based companies ASCO and NorSea, as well as key stakeholder Storegga.

Head of business development – energy transition at the Peterhead Port Authority (PPA), Keith Mackie, said: “There are a great many opportunities arising from sectors such as offshore wind, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, alternative fuels and decommissioning.

“This study, done in collaboration with our key stakeholders, will allow us to take best advantage of these new areas while continuing to support our existing oil and gas and fisheries activities.”

Highway to hydrogen

This comes as PPA joins a project that aims to create a hydrogen highway from Scotland to Rotterdam

The initiative seeks to demonstrate that liquid hydrogen can be successfully transported at scale, providing an export route to the Port of Rotterdam and other European destinations.

The PPA will join Axens, Chiyoda, EnQuest, ERM, Koole Terminals, Port of Rotterdam, the Scottish Government, Shetland Islands Council, Storegga and the Net Zero Technology Centre in this hydrogen project.

Commenting on joining this group, Mr Mackie said: “We are delighted to have joined this project, which fits into our overall strategic plan of considering all energy transition opportunities from across multiple sectors.”

Recently Simon Brebner, chief executive of PPA, said it is “frustrating” the region is still awaiting the go-ahead for the Acorn carbon capture utilisation and storage scheme.

Mr Brebner said the region has “waited too long for this as it is” for Acorn CCS, which is to be based at the nearby St Fergus gas plant.

Upcoming event

The Port will also hold an event in partnership with Invest Aberdeen and the North Sea Transition Authority on 25th April.

The event titled ‘Peterhead Port: Embracing the Energy Transition Opportunity’ looks to highlight the possibilities that come with embracing the energy transition.

Sessions will be held, covering skills and employability, offshore renewables, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, and offshore oil and gas and decommissioning, with panels comprised of major energy operators, leading offshore wind developers and industry bodies.

Registration for the event, which is set to be held at the Score VITAL Training & Conference Centre, closes on the 14th of April with free tickets available here.